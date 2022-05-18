"You should stand up the workers now" - CM Punk hits back at ex-WWE star for seemingly taunting Sasha Banks-Naomi's RAW exit

In a shocking turn of events on WWE RAW last night, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of the show.

The two women were originally advertised to collide in a six-pack challenge match which would have also featured Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. The winner would have earned the opportunity to challenge Bianca Belair at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. Asuka and Lynch would instead battle in the #1 contender's match, which the Japanese star won.

The word making the rounds is that Banks and Naomi were frustrated over their creative direction and handed over their tag team titles to John Laurinaitis before leaving the building. The entire playout sparked a massive stir in the wrestling world, with fans and veterans halving over opinions.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona took exception to the incident as he turned the clock back on Twitter, seemingly making fun of both women's actions. Cardona reflected on his notorious incident on RAW a decade ago, where he was thrown off in a wheelchair by Kane as part of the storyline.

The IMPACT Wrestling star cited this as an example to assert that he should have also walked out of the show. CM Punk, however, didn't hold back as he fired back at Matt Cardona. The Straight Edge Superstar tweeted that if the former had stood up for himself back in the day, he would have stood up for Sasha Banks and Naomi today:

"If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now," Punk wrote.

After RAW went off the air this week, WWE took to their official social media to issue an official statement on the events that led to Banks and Naomi stumbling out of the building.

Sasha Banks reportedly had backstage heat following her actions on WWE RAW

Considering the magnitude of the story, several wrestling outlets, via their sources, shed light on the interesting tidbits of this fallout.

Wade Keller of PWTorch quickly shot down rumors of the entire altercation being nothing but a "work." The wrestling journalist also noted that it was The Boss's idea to leave the building, with Naomi following in her footsteps.

Dave Meltzer also chimed in, reporting that Banks faced backstage heat for her actions on Monday night. With more skeletons likely to tumble out of the closet, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE.

