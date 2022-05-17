"This isn’t a Nia Jax type of situation" - Backstage news on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW

Sasha Banks is reportedly the one who decided to walk out of WWE RAW last night. PW Torch's Wade Keller added that the situation is still unclear as the stars they were meant to work with did not have a 'Nia Jax-like' history in the ring.

Sasha Banks and Naomi stunned the WWE Universe last night by walking out of RAW. The women's tag team champions were unhappy with the booking and left the arena after handing the titles to Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

While speaking on PWTorch VIP's show, Wade confirmed that this was not a work and that the two women actually left the building. Keller said:

"What I can report is this is not a work. The people that I communicated with directly in WWE tonight after RAW indicated that this was Sasha and Naomi working together but leaning a little more towards Sasha being the leader and them working each other up but Sasha kind of leading the way into making this decision." [h/t WrestlingNews]

Continuing to talk about the situation and how there was no history with any of the stars involved in the main event, Keller added that Sasha Banks and Naomi seemingly did not have a pre-existing issue with anyone in that match:

"By the way, there's no history of Doudrop or Nikki having a reputation for being rough in the ring. This isn't a Nia Jax type of situation… that's not a thing with them…I don't think there was an issue with Asuka or Becky either. There's not a history of personal issues between them. So the idea that they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents is not something that I know the details of, like who and why? I can just say that I asked around and there wasn't a pre-existing issue with Naomi and Sasha and anyone in that match."

WWE released a statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE confirmed Sasha Banks and Naomi had left the building and added every minute detail in the saga.

They added that the two Superstars did not feel respected as tag team champions and were uncomfortable working with the other stars penciled in for the main event. WWE went on to apologize to the fans for not delivering the main event as advertised.

What do you think will happen next? Will Banks and Naomi be forced to drop the titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

