Former champion takes a shot at Sasha Banks and Naomi after their RAW walkout

Former 4-time champion in WWE, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has taken a shot at the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi. The duo caused a stir after they walked out of this week's Monday Night RAW tapings.

In what has been the biggest news story of the day, Sasha Banks and Naomi were initially advertised to compete in a 6-pack challenge in the main event of RAW. However, the two walked out after the show started, unhappy with their booking. WWE was then forced to change the match at the last minute, turning it into a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

The pro-wrestling world has been divided in their opinion on this matter. While some feel that the two did the correct thing by standing up for themselves, others are of the opinion that it was an unprofessional thing to do.

Matt Cardona took to Twitter to share a picture of the infamous moment of Kane pushing him off the RAW stage while he was in a wheelchair. He took a shot at Sasha Banks and Naomi for walking out of RAW.

"If I could go back in time…the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office…placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet Champion," wrote Matt Cardona in his tweet.

WWE has released an official statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW

We have previously seen on multiple occasions superstars being upset with their booking and standing up for themselves. However, WWE rarely acknowledges this and tends to just avoid any mention of said incident.

However, things are different in the case of Sasha Banks and Naomi's RAW walkout. The company slammed the two stars by calling them "unprofessional" on-air on Monday Night RAW. Additionally, WWE has also released the following statement on their social media, addressing the situation.

It is to be seen where this story leads, especially with Banks and Naomi being the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Multiple reports have confirmed that this is not a "work" or storyline and there are backstage tensions between the superstars and the company.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinion on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Monday Night RAW tapings.

