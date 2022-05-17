×
Backstage tensions between WWE and Sasha Banks & Naomi reported prior to RAW walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi, current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, walked out of RAW!
Modified May 17, 2022 09:03 AM IST
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi abruptly left Monday Night RAW, with initial reports pointing to creative differences. A statement from WWE appeared to back up such claims. However, the latest reports suggest that Banks' and Naomi's walkout was the culmination of tensions felt throughout the day on Monday.

According to WrestleVotes, a source close to the outlet made it clear that the statement produced by WWE only highlights the "baseline" details of the situation. WrestleVotes reports that the current champions were frustrated over "something that transpired" between them and WWE management way before Monday Night RAW's broadcast began.

Source notes the WWE statement regarding the Sasha / Naomi walkout is just the baseline of the details. The tension leading up to the walkout was palpable all day, with both superstars upset at something that transpired. More details will come out in due time on this.

Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have made any official comments on the situation as of yet.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete on Monday Night RAW in a 6-pack challenge

As mentioned earlier, The Boss Sasha Banks and the Queen of Glow Naomi were set to compete in a 6-pack challenge match, which included fellow superstars: Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Becky Lynch, and Asuka. The winner of said bout would be named the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship heading into the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

Who will earn a shot at the #WWERaw Women's Title.We'll find out TONIGHT! @USA_Network https://t.co/G0bEGqRT3H

With Banks and Naomi walking out of the arena, WWE had to quickly call an audible and instead booked the match to be a one-on-one bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated The Man in the main event of Monday Night RAW, earning a match against Belair at Hell in a Cell.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda.com as this breaking news story continues to unfold!

Edited by Genci Papraniku

