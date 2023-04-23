CM Punk's imminent comeback could open the door for another former WWE star's AEW return

AEW has been in hot water with fans ever since the controversial backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite. But with rumors of Punk's potential return, this could open the door to bringing back Ace Steel in a show of good faith.

Ace Steel was suspended alongside the rest of those involved in the Brawl Out Incident, but to date, was the only one to be fired from AEW. Steel notably has a rich history with Punk, and the two could be a good wrestler/manager combo if The Straight Edge Superstar returns as a heel.

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk will likely return during the rumored Saturday show, which is also allegedly going to debut in Chicago at the United Center.

"As things stand right now, the return of CM Punk is scheduled for a 6/17 show at the United Center in Chicago, which being a Saturday night show, is likely the debut of the new weekly show.”

With the city being the last location fans saw Ace Steel on television, this could be the best way to reintroduce him. The segment between the two Second City Saints was well received online, and getting them back in Chicago could help AEW establish its new weekly show.

Vince Russo believes CM Punk is the only star that can headline AEW All In

In light of the upcoming All In pay-per-view, which is set to take place at London's Wembley Stadium, fans have been making many predictions. But Vince Russo believes only one name will draw a significant audience.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran made it clear that he believes that nobody on the roster other than CM Punk can headline the event.

"Nobody. It's Punk. It's capitalizing off of the scrum from hell [and] capitalizing for a minimum of building that story for three months." [04:07 - 04:22]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Say what you want about how everything went down but damn.



The fact that AEW was able to sell out the United Center just on the WHIM of CM Punk possibly showing up will always be HUGE! Say what you want about how everything went down but damn. The fact that AEW was able to sell out the United Center just on the WHIM of CM Punk possibly showing up will always be HUGE! https://t.co/dvKwjllxUv

Russo added:

"This is real storytelling now. This isn't, you know, Punk's going to have 20 minute matches, and go through Nick [Jackson] first, and then - no, bro. This is almost set up for three months with nobody ever touching." [04:23 - 04:40]

It remains to be seen if the planned pay-per-view will include the Second City Saint, but with his return seeming like a done deal, it would only make sense for Tony Khan to include the former AEW World Champion.

