"This is real storytelling now" - WWE veteran says Tony Khan needs to bring in 8-time world champion for All In (Exclusive)

AEW's upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium is set to be the young promotion's most ambitious challenge yet. However, when it comes to stars who can headline the show, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes there is only one man for the job.

CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since his infamous media scrum outburst following All Out 2022, and the brawl that subsequently broke out. Nonetheless, Russo feels that The Voice of the Voiceless should soon be brought back into the company to build towards a blockbuster main event at All In.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said the following when asked who from AEW's current roster pool can main event the promotion's UK debut event:

"Nobody. It's Punk. It's capitalizing off of the scrum from hell [and] capitalizing for a minimum of building that story for three months." [4:07 - 4:22]

He continued:

"This is real storytelling now. This isn't, you know, Punk's going to have 20 minute matches, and go through Nick [Jackson] first, and then - no, bro. This is almost set up for three months with nobody ever touching." [4:23 - 4:40]

CM Punk's status with the promotion is still unclear. Although, given the Second City Saint's proven drawing power, ticket sales for All In will undoubtedly be boosted should he resurface in AEW soon.

How AEW should take inspiration from a successful film franchise for All In

On the same installment of Writing with Russo, the long-time wrestling booker detailed how CM Punk's return storyline should play out.

He made reference to John Wick 4, which despite being three hours long, felt like a quick watch for Russo because of the clever storytelling devices used throughout the film.

Russo added that, much like the film, Punk's return storyline should be masterfully built up and eventually culminate in a payoff that fans will be desperate to see.

Whether Tony Khan takes some inspiration from Hollywood is yet to be seen. Regardless, the AEW faithful will be eagerly anticipating CM Punk's return with bated breath.

