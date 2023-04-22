Backstage belief regarding Tony Khan's high-level meeting with former WWE Champions disclosed - Reports

Tony Khan is rumored to be conducting an important meeting with former WWE Champions. The stars participating in the discussion are Chris Jericho, FTR, and CM Punk.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the AEW president is set to sit down with The Ocho, FTR, and Punk. The meeting is seemingly a step towards reducing locker room tension.

While the sit-down is yet to happen, Wade Keller, during the latest PWTorch Audio show, had reported that most of the locker room remained unsure whether the meeting would provide a positive result.

"Among the people I've talked to, there's not a high level of confidence that the meeting is going to go well that it could make things worse, but maybe not. Maybe things will work out." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

He also stated that some believe FTR being part of the meeting will not help resolve the issues either.

"But people who have been around Punk, know Punk, know people who have known Punk for a very long time, are not optimistic that FTR mediating a meeting between Jericho and Punk is going to lead to progress," Wade Keller said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Wade Keller reported that people advised Tony Khan to listen to former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

While speaking on the same show, Keller opened up about the relationship between Tony Khan and The Ocho.

He mentioned that the AEW president is frequently seen talking with Jericho. He also noted that people advise Khan to listen to the former WWE United States Champion.

"Jericho is the closest confidant of Tony Khan right now... I don't know how often [but] there's times where it's like, 'where's Tony?' 'Oh, he's in Chris' hotel room, or he's off in this restaurant booth talking to Chris'... There are people in that company who tell Tony, 'Listen to Chris, listen to Chris, he's been around.' You can't trust anybody 100% but Chris isn't like some secret agent who's sabotaging AEW." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The former WWE Superstar also respects Khan and has praised him on several occasions.

