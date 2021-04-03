"Just a money mark" - Chris Jericho busts rumor about AEW President Tony Khan

Chris Jericho has opened up about why he likes AEW President Tony Khan. Jericho stated Khan is not a "money mark", something the critics of AEW labeled him, but a smart businessman who's excellent at putting teams together.

Chris Jericho and Christian spoke about AEW President Tony Khan in the latest episode of Talk is Jericho. Both veteran stars complimented how Khan runs his business. Jericho also revealed what he likes about Tony Khan.

"You know what I like about Tony - cause same thing when I first met him, gosh, two-and-a-half years ago or whatever it was, he says, 'Yeah, I met you here, here and here,' I vaguely remembered that. But the thing about him is that not only is he an encyclopedia, he's very smart about wrestling, he also does this for a living - put together teams. He did it with Jacksonville (Jaguars) - obviously he's not the be all and end all, but he has a lot of say in it, he put together the entire roster of the Fulham football club that went from the minor league to the Premier League, which made hundreds of millions of dollars... He's really built that well. And when people would originally say, 'He's just a money mark.' He's not that (at) all." Chris Jericho said.

Christian also agreed with Chris Jericho's assessment of Tony Khan and said that the AEW President knows exactly what he wants.

Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Jericho as AEW World Champion

Jericho was one of the first marquee signings by AEW in 2019. The former WWE Superstar was also the first AEW World Champion, which he held for 182 days before losing it to Jon Moxley.

Jericho is the leader of the faction The Inner Circle in AEW, and had a memorable storyline with MJF, who later joined the faction.

Please H/T Talk is Jericho and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.