CM Punk's "Real" World Title reign could be in jeopardy if Tony Khan signs former WWE star to AEW

CM Punk is a very popular man as of late, and his "Real" World Championship has gotten the attention of two top AEW stars, namely Ricky Starks and Samoa Joe. But can he handle it if another WWE Superstar comes after his title?

The man in question is KENTA. The two former WWE Superstars have never shared the ring but have real-life beef. This was following who the original user of the Go-to-Sleep finisher was. The Japanese star claimed this was his creation and even gave proof of the first time he used the move.

The NJPW star recently revealed that he was booked to be in London this Saturday for a DEFY Wrestling show. This is coincidentally the same weekend as All In in Wembley Stadium, where CM Punk has a match with Samoa Joe for his title.

Expand Tweet

If Punk defends his title, KENTA could appear on the show and express his intentions of going after the "Real" World Championship. This would be a good move for Tony Khan, as signing KENTA gives them a chance to finally showcase his feud with CM Punk.

CM Punk names who he thinks has a bright future in AEW

CM Punk recently gave his take on who he thought had a bright future in the promotion and had much to offer. He named this to be Darby Allin.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW World Champion mentioned that Darby Allin recently impressed him in all areas as a wrestler. He witnessed his promo skills and in-ring ability firsthand and said he had much to offer.

However, he named one catch, and this was how this would only be possible if he didn't derail his career with the stunts he does.

"It’s Darby Allin. He’s still fairly young, and he always makes chicken salad out of chicken s**t. He’s got that 'It Factor,' and he's really getting comfortable. We had a whole big promo segment a few weeks ago [on Collision], and I thought he shined. That made me super proud. He has a ton to offer, as long as he doesn’t kill himself jumping over his house in a f**king monster truck or something like that." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Currently, Darby Allin has many people coming after him, as he has gotten the attention of the Mogul Embassy and Christian Cage with the TNT Champion Luchasaurus.

Do you agree with CM Punk's take on Darby Allin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot