CM Punk's World Heavyweight Title "reign" was more embarrassing than anything he did in AEW

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One, CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. However, the moment was ruined by Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and captured the World Title from Punk to end the show.While The Second City Saint had many ups and downs during his run in AEW, nothing was more embarrassing than the WWE World Title reign that lasted merely minutes.Accomplishments of CM Punk during his AEW runCM Punk made an earth-shattering return to wrestling in 2021 by making his blockbuster AEW debut. He had a bunch of amazing feuds, including an iconic one with MJF. He also won the All Elite World Title multiple times during his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.Overall, Punk had a great run, except for the multiple backstage issues, which eventually led to his termination in 2023. Nevertheless, even the lowest moments in Punk's AEW run were not as embarrassing as his short world title reign at WWE SummerSlam 2025.CM Punk made his return to WWE following issues with AEWAfter his infamous backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023, CM Punk was terminated from AEW. After months of rumors and speculation, Punk made his shocking return to WWE after nearly a decade during the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.However, Punk's WWE run to date has been filled with ups and downs. He got injured at the Royal Rumble 2024, soon after his comeback, and was out of action for months. The Second City Saint has suffered several losses during this run as well. He also didn't win a world title until SummerSlam 2025, which makes his AEW run comparatively better.The Best in the World's huge crowning moment fell flatEver since his WWE return in 2023, many fans have been waiting for CM Punk to win a world championship. He failed to win the Royal Rumble on two occasions and couldn't beat John Cena for the title at Night of Champions 2025, but finally captured the World Heavyweight Title by beating Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.However, Punk's crowing moment fell flat after so much anticipation. Rollins cashed in and took away the gold from Punk less than five minutes after he won it. This made Punk's first WWE World Title reign after over a decade an embarrassment.Hence, the five-minute World Heavyweight Title reign was definitely more embarrassing for The Best in the World than his lowest of lows during his AEW run.