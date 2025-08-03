  • home icon
  • AEW
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk's World Heavyweight Title "reign" was more embarrassing than anything he did in AEW

CM Punk's World Heavyweight Title "reign" was more embarrassing than anything he did in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:30 GMT
CM Punk AEW
CM Punk in AEW (L) and Punk in WWE (R) (Source: AEW on X and WWE.com)

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One, CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. However, the moment was ruined by Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and captured the World Title from Punk to end the show.

Ad

While The Second City Saint had many ups and downs during his run in AEW, nothing was more embarrassing than the WWE World Title reign that lasted merely minutes.

Accomplishments of CM Punk during his AEW run

CM Punk made an earth-shattering return to wrestling in 2021 by making his blockbuster AEW debut. He had a bunch of amazing feuds, including an iconic one with MJF. He also won the All Elite World Title multiple times during his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Overall, Punk had a great run, except for the multiple backstage issues, which eventually led to his termination in 2023. Nevertheless, even the lowest moments in Punk's AEW run were not as embarrassing as his short world title reign at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

CM Punk made his return to WWE following issues with AEW

After his infamous backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023, CM Punk was terminated from AEW. After months of rumors and speculation, Punk made his shocking return to WWE after nearly a decade during the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Ad
Ad

However, Punk's WWE run to date has been filled with ups and downs. He got injured at the Royal Rumble 2024, soon after his comeback, and was out of action for months. The Second City Saint has suffered several losses during this run as well. He also didn't win a world title until SummerSlam 2025, which makes his AEW run comparatively better.

The Best in the World's huge crowning moment fell flat

Ever since his WWE return in 2023, many fans have been waiting for CM Punk to win a world championship. He failed to win the Royal Rumble on two occasions and couldn't beat John Cena for the title at Night of Champions 2025, but finally captured the World Heavyweight Title by beating Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

However, Punk's crowing moment fell flat after so much anticipation. Rollins cashed in and took away the gold from Punk less than five minutes after he won it. This made Punk's first WWE World Title reign after over a decade an embarrassment.

Hence, the five-minute World Heavyweight Title reign was definitely more embarrassing for The Best in the World than his lowest of lows during his AEW run.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications