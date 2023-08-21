CM Punk has Tony Khan 'bent over the sink,' according to former WWE Writer

The relationship between former AEW World Champion CM Punk and Tony Khan is certainly a close one, but a former WWE writer believes that the Straight Edge Superstar holds all of the power over the All Elite Wrestling president due to the 'Brawl Out' incident.

It's been almost a year since Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite got in to a backstage brawl that resulted in everyone being suspended, and in Steel's case fired. But all five men are back in the company full-time at the time of writing, albeit with some certain strings attached.

These strings are what Vince Russo believes is keeping Punk in control of Tony Khan as the former AEW World Champion could have sued the company and its bosses for millions following All Out 2022. Here's what he had to say on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast:

"Bro, three executive vice-presidents of AEW attacked an employee. Okay? They barged in to a locker room and attacked an employee. CM Punk is a very smart man, when that happened bro, he had Tony Khan bent over the sink. 'I was just attacked by three vice-presidents of this company. I'm suing you, I'm suing your old man, I'm suing the company, I'm suing TBS, I'm suing TNT,' he had him bent over the sink. Could you imagine Tony Khan having to explain to his old man that three vice-presidents of the company attacked an employee? Could you imagine that?" [1:15-2:04]

Russo believes that, due to the TV networks seeing value in Punk and the former AEW World Champion having the power to sue Khan and The Elite at any point he wants, the Straight Edge Superstar is getting all sorts of perks as a way to keep him happy.

"So bro now TNT and TBS they see value in Punk. They want CM Punk, so now CM Punk is holding all the cards, Tony has zero, he has is at the whim of Punk and Punk says 'no problem bro, I'll do a separate show by myself. It'll revolve around me, I will pick and choose the people I want on that show.' Tony can't say no to any of this bro, and I guarantee you this is what happened. I guarantee you Punk gave them a list of 'okay bro these are the people that can work on Dynamite, these are the guys I don't want anywhere near the place,' and I guarantee you Tony didn't smarten those guys up because he didn't have the b***s to. So now you're shooting Collision and these guys are showing up that's not on CM Punk's list, Tony Khan never told them 'nah bro you've got to scamper off this show,' and now you've got all kinds of chaos. This all started from that attack in the locker room because Punk could have sued him for millions." [2:05-3:19]

CM Punk will be in action this Sunday at AEW All In

While fans might have to be patient for the eventual feud between CM Punk and The Elite, fans in the United Kingdom won't have to wait long at all to see the 'Real' World Champion in action.

Punk will be in action at Wembley Stadium as he takes on ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe at AEW All In, with Punk's 'Real World Championship' being put on the line.

This will be the eighth singles meeting between the two men during their career, with Punk only picking up the win in one of the previous seven matches. One of those matches actually happened in the United Kingdom, with Joe defeating Punk at a Frontier Wrestling Alliance event at the Coventry Skydome in March 2005.

