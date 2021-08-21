CM Punk vs. MJF is destined to happen in AEW

Well, it finally happened. CM Punk has officially returned to professional wrestling. And if Friday night was any indication? It was like he was never gone.

Punk made his much-anticipated debut in AEW to kick off Friday night's episode of Rampage, and set things on fire right away. The crowd at the United Center went wild as he cut his first promo for All Elite Wrestling, setting the stage for things to come.

For a guy who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan certainly knows what a touchdown is. And Friday night was the equivalent of a 40-yard bomb to the endzone.

Punk's debut couldn't have been staged better, and AEW deserves kudos for the way they spiked the ball on what will always be remembered as a historic night.

Punk's re-emergence will not only be a shot in the arm for AEW, but also for anyone he works with during his time in the company.

It appears that one of Punk's first targets is Darby Allin. He's been teasing that on Twitter, and he name-dropped the skateboarding daredevil during his promo on Rampage.

Surely, a match-up between the AEW's young superstar and the Best In The World will be an interesting feud. Punk will likely bring the best out of Allin, who needs something to take him to the next level. An angle with the Straight Edge Superstar would help get him there.

There are several intriguing match-ups for Punk in AEW. After a seven-year absence, almost anything he does should be interesting to fans who either love him or hate him.

However, the best feud for CM Punk in AEW would be against MJF. It would be 'Must Watch TV'.

Tapped out Jeriblow pic.twitter.com/V14ROHzIcc — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 20, 2021

If there were ever two guys who could entertain us by annoying and agitating each other, it's MJF and CM Punk.

While Maxwell Jacob Friedman still has some business to finish with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle, it also appears that Punk's first angle will likely be with Allin.

After that, they need to butt heads, both verbally and in the ring. It only makes sense that two of wrestling's biggest wiseasses would engage in a war of words that eventually erupts in a squared circle.

MJF is one of the truly great mic men in the business today. And to see him go blow-for-blow in terms of insults with Punk would be some of the most entertaining television we've seen in a long time.

It would be a great rub for one of the best young heels in the business, and an opportunity for Punk to 'make' someone just by working with them.

The blow-off would be irrelevant; the insults would be enough to make us tune in. While we cannot be sure what the future holds for CM Punk in AEW, this angle MUST happen.

It's almost inevitable that these two combustible characters cross paths at some point. And as wrestling fans? We will reap the benefits of their angst for one another.

