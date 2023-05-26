Cody and Brandi Rhodes helped put female WWE Superstar on a blind date with former US Champion 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes might be one of the biggest stars in the industry today, but according to Chelsea Green, he, alongside his wife Brandi Rhodes, still takes the time to set their friends up.

Green and Matt Cardona publically began dating in January 2017 and eventually announced their engagement on April 4, 2019. The couple eventually tied the knot on December 31, 2021, in Las Vegas.

During her recent appearance on the Out Of Character podcast, Chelsea Green revealed how Brandi and Cody set her up with Matt Cardona.

"[They] met me and said they had a friend who was lonely and needed to go on a date. So, Matt slid into my DMs. I would give more of the props to Brandi because guys are guys and I'm sure Cody was like, 'Yeah she's cool,' but Cody didn't really know me. Brandi got to know me in the time that she was in Impact and suggested to Matt that he reach out to me." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Matt Cardona recently spoke on what it would take for him to return to WWE, and according to the star he wants more creative control, more money, and for the promotion to rehire Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta).

According to the WWE star, she broke one important personal rule for Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green's return to WWE surprised many fans, but according to the star herself, she took a chance to directly text Triple H to ask for her job back. Luckily for her, The Game was interested in booking her return.

Continuing in the same interview, Green revealed that she had a rule against dating pro wrestlers.

"I had a rule and I told at the time, AK, Allie, Rosemary, and Maria Kanellis that I would never, ever date a wrestler," Green said. "Because I never wanted to be in this position where you would break up and people would take sides and then it would get messy and all that stuff. And then the first wrestler that I dated, I married." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Today, the couple seems to be happily married and routinely posts about each other online. It remains to be seen if they'll be reunited in WWE or another promotion, but only time will tell.

