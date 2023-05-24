Triple H seemingly received a text message from current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green that led to her return.

Chelsea Green made her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. She was a surprise participant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and was eliminated by Rhea Ripley in five seconds. Green has been a mainstay of the red brand since then.

Chelsea Green recently had a chat with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast. She detailed an interesting text message conversation with Triple H that led to her WWE return. As per Green, she demanded her job back via a text to The Game, who responded positively.

"I texted him [Triple H], and I said, 'I want my job back,' and he said, 'Okay, call me,’ and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, ‘I absolutely would love to have you back. Just tell me when’s a good time for you to start.’"

Green added that she wasn't embarrassed about asking WWE to rehire her:

"At the end of the day, why are we embarrassed to ask for things? I will never understand that. I have asked to work for WWE probably 100 times, and I am not embarrassed about that one bit." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Triple H has brought back several other talents who were previously let go by WWE

Shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE in July 2022, Triple H began rehiring several notable names who were previously released. The list of performers that he brought back to WWE includes Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Mia Yim, and Dakota Kai.

Chelsea Green has portrayed a 'Karen' gimmick following her big return at the Royal Rumble 2023 event. She has also formed a tag team with Sonya Deville, and the duo was recently drafted to RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft.

Drop your reactions to Chelsea Green's incredible story of how she was brought back to WWE in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes