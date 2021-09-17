Does Cody Rhodes own part of AEW?

Cody Rhodes is one of the most influential figures in AEW. The former WWE superstar has an important position at AEW. But does he own any part of AEW?

The answer is no. Cody doesn't own any part of AEW even though he is one of the four Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion.

AEW created a huge buzz when it was announced. The promotion, which was launched in 2019, had already poached the likes of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Pac, and many more before their first PPV AEW Double or Nothing.

Fans who attended the show were in for an enormous surprise when former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley made his debut for AEW.

Since then, the brand has grown enormously, and is now getting the recognition it deserves. No one should be more proud of the way AEW has grown than Cody. The former TNT Champion was one of the founders of the company along with Young Bucks. However, Cody doesn't own any part of AEW as the brand is owned by American business tycoon Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan.

The Khan family is not new to the business of sports as Shahid Khan also owns the National Football League’s (NFL) Jacksonville Jaguars, and the English Premier League’s (EPL) Fulham F.C.

Tony Khan is the main man of AEW and holds many positions including founder, president, and CEO. Now that leads to the question of what exact position does Cody have in the brand?

Cody is one of the four executive vice presidents of AEW. The other three are Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Is Cody Rhodes Slowly turning into a backstage official at AEW?

For the past few months, Cody hasn't been continuously wrestling for AEW. However, The American Nightmare recently made his surprise return on Dynamite to confront Malakai Black. The 36-year-old is looking good and fans can expect him to continue wrestling for AEW in the coming years.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW You've seen them inside the ring, but get ready to see the Rhodes family like you've never seen them before. Rhodes to the Top premieres Wednesday, September 29 on TNT. You've seen them inside the ring, but get ready to see the Rhodes family like you've never seen them before. Rhodes to the Top premieres Wednesday, September 29 on TNT. https://t.co/SBEiO1Wuqm

Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes have been busy working alongside TNT on their reality series 'Rhodes To The Top'. The show will feature the lives of Cody's family, and is set for a short initial run of five episodes.

