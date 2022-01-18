Cody Rhodes' AEW contract situation could be a "publicity stunt" - Reports 

A recent report has shed light on the situation surrounding TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and AEW following his contract expiration. Earlier, it was noted that Cody had been essentially working as a free agent for All Elite Wrestling for the last few weeks after his contract expired at the end of 2021.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared some intriguing developments about the story. A top-ranking AEW official told Meltzer — although they didn't know for sure — that Cody Rhodes' contract situation could be a mere "publicity stunt."

He also revealed that most of his sources were ignoring him. This means Cody's free-agent status was either true, and AEW officials were "mad" about the news becoming public, or the whole situation was a "work," i.e., part of the storyline. Whatever the case, it's safe to say the TNT Champion's future with All Elite Wrestling is currently the most hotly discussed topic in the business right now.

Cody Rhodes will return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite despite his contract situation. Fans can expect him to set up a title unification match with interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in the coming weeks.

Booker T feels Cody Rhodes would leave wrestling only for "something bigger"

Since news of Cody's AEW contract expiring broke, several people have shared their views on the situation, including Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes is not on his way out of All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. Plus, Booker T also feels that given wrestling is in the TNT Champion's DNA, he would only leave the business if a "bigger" non-wrestling opportunity arises for him.

"The first thing I'm thinking, Cody, well, he's not gonna leave AEW, not right now. I recently heard Cody talking about his injuries and how he doesn't have a lot of years left in the business. For him to be a free agent, it has to be something bigger than professional wrestling for Cody to walk away from wrestling because it's in his blood, it's his DNA," said Booker T.

It'll be interesting to see if Cody ends up departing AEW, whether to pursue outside interests or possibly make his triumphant return to WWE.

