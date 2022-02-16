"Cracks happen in every wall" - WWE Hall of Famer speculates the backstage repercussions of Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

ECW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, has speculated that Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW will have many backstage repercussions with everyone from talent to the ring crew.

The wrestling world was shocked by the announcement that after three years with AEW, Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes would be leaving the company, despite being tentpole figures in the company's early stages.

Cody had many great feuds in AEW with the likes of Chris Jericho, MJF and the late Mr. Brodie Lee.The American Nightmare became a three-time TNT champion along the way while putting on some of the finest in-ring performances of his career in the process.

But what does this mean for everyone backstage that is still a part of the AEW locker room? Bully Ray discussed this theory on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, claiming that this departure has put a crack in AEW's wall.

“Cracks happen in every wall. Not just the WWE wall, any wall. The boys will sit there and wonder ‘,why did Cody and Brandi leave?’ Some people will have a very clear cut truth, others will be left to hypothesize, flat out guess, wonder, and these are how unfortunate cracks start sometimes. It’s a huge, huge loss because I believe if there was any one wrestler there that treated AEW as if it was his own money, it’s Cody Rhodes.” [17:40-18:28]

It is unclear at the time of writing as to what Cody's next move will be, whatever it may be, it will have wrestling fans around the world on the edge of their seats.

With Cody Rhodes leaving, is everything ok in AEW?

While the negative stigma surrounding a company like WWE is very public, the same can't be said for AEW. All Elite Wrestling has been built as somewhat of a "safe haven" for performers to come and ply their trade to a national audience without much restrictions to abide by.

PW Informer @InformerPw1 I have tweeted several times that the Bucks are despised by most backstage now the truth is starting to come out. More will leave. AEW is not run like a business. Here lies the issue. I have tweeted several times that the Bucks are despised by most backstage now the truth is starting to come out. More will leave. AEW is not run like a business. Here lies the issue.

However, according to Bully Ray, there are bound to be negative rumblings within AEW, who compared Cody leaving AEW to a rock band disbanding.

“There’s this perception or this narrative that everything is perfect over there, that’s not true. Not specifically towards AEW, but it’s the nature of the beast, it’s the nature of the business. Ego’s involved, money involved, position in the company involved, perception is involved, relationships are involved. This is no different than a band, any of our favorite bands growing up, going their separate ways for whatever reason.” [7:08-7:47]

