5 non-AEW stars who could challenge Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship - Former WWE Universal Champion, former NXT Champion

Cody Rhodes is the first ever 3-time TNT Champion and with that comes a lot of title defenses.

During his first run, Rhodes held an open challenge for his title. The challenge resulted in a number of non-AEW wrestlers stepping up in pursuit of the title. Some of these wrestlers even ended up signing with AEW, such as the Mad King Eddie Kingston.

While the title likely won't change hands during these matches, it's always interesting to see which indie wrestler takes on the champion. Rhodes will most likely end up dropping the title to an up-and-coming AEW signed wrestler.

Sammy Guevara was the last TNT Champion to bring back the open challenge. Hopefully Rhodes brings the challenge back and should he do so, there are quite a few non-AEW wrestlers he could end up facing.

5. Cody Rhodes could give Warhorse another shot at the TNT title

Warhorse was one of the biggest indie stars to face Cody Rhodes during his first run. While the build-up wasn't as good as it could have been, Warhorse has a major following and a good relationship with AEW.

Warhorse last competed on AEW Dark against Andrade El Idolo in a losing effort. While he has mainly been used in pure wrestling matches, Warhorse excels on the mic as well. His character is driven by his promos and he has used his large Twitter following to promote his matches.

Warhorse unfortunately did not sign with AEW after his match against Cody. The lack of exposure for such an amazing wrestler is near criminal. Hopefully Warhorse fans can make enough noise on social media to get him back in the ring with Cody Rhodes.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell