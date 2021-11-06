5 reasons why AEW EVP Cody Rhodes should turn heel

Fans are seemingly tired of Cody Rhodes' face run, and the heat he's been picking up recently would be near-perfect for a heel turn. As the Executive Vice President of AEW, Rhodes could use his position to play to the corporate side of his character.

Taking a few queues from HHH, the Rhodes family could quickly get behind him and use their power to bend the rules and make that title more than just flexing.

While the former TNT Champion has insisted he will not turn heel on TV again, here are five reasons why he must do so!

5. Cody Rhodes has been getting a lot of boos recently

Cody Rhodes might be a face, but the crowd doesn't seem to be rooting for him. His manager Arn Anderson claimed fans considered the former champion "too Hollywood," but even after a heartfelt post-match promo, fans are still cheering for his opponent, Malakai Black.

With his special entrance and more pyro than half the roster combined, Rhodes comes off as arrogant. Unless he faces cowardly heels like QT Marshall, Cody seems like a bully.

He could instead use the heat to turn heel, blaming the fans for the change. While he promised that he'd never turn on the fans, anything can change in the pro wrestling industry.

4. It's time for Cody to break his promise

Two years ago, Cody Rhodes faced Chris Jericho for the AEW World Title. The lead-up to this match saw the former cut one of his greatest promos as a babyface. The stipulation was that Cody would never be able to challenge for the AEW title if he lost.

After interference from MJF, Rhodes lost and accepted his fate. Hence, if he challenges for the title today, he will be stepping away from his current babyface persona.

Being a champion and the EVP could give Rhodes even more criticism and allow him to run with the heat. We could easily see Rhodes facing several other big stars during this run, as he's known to be a fighting champion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy