Cody Rhodes to reunite with WWE legend to dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is one of the finest success stories in the world of professional wrestling. Rhodes, who comes from a family of wrestlers, is currently famous for the American Nightmare persona in the Stamford-based promotion.

Cody's primary focus ever since he returned to the WWE in 2022 has been on completing his story. He came agonizingly close to achieving his goal at Wrestlemania 39 but, ultimately, lost to Roman Reigns. He intends on completing his story this time around, but there's another feud he could be part of - and that would reunite him with a unique tag team partner.

There's this possibility that the wrestler FKA Stardust could reunite with his half-brother Dustin Rhodes and take the fight to Damien Priest and Finn Balor, the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions. This feud would have a deeper meaning for Cody. After all, Priest and Balor defeated him and Jey Uso back in 2023 for the Tag Team Championship.

Dustin Rhodes is currently signed up with AEW, but his contract is up for renewal later this year. For a man of his caliber, he can make his presence felt in any wrestling franchise that he deems to be.

This could also be a win-win situation for the former Hardcore Champion, who's long considered as one the most underrated wrestlers of all time. Rhodes could always go back to his iconic persona of Goldust to help Cody - and the Stamford-based company could probably work in a PG version of a character who was immensely edgy even back in the 90s.

Dustin Rhodes believes his brother Cody Rhodes deserves the top spot in WWE

Dustin Rhodes has always been honest about Cody's run in WWE. With The American Nightmare now in Royal Rumble, he is poised to face Roman Reigns, the Universal WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 40 if things go his way.

However, with the likes of The Rock and Jinder Mahal now active again, that feud might take some time. In a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, Dustin spoke his mind about Cody's time in the Stamford-based company.

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman, or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m p***ed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment,” said Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Cody's current aim would be to repeat his Royal Rumble 2023 heroics in the upcoming traditional match. No wrestler has managed to win back-to-back Rumble matches since Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997 & 1998). Will The American Nightmare script history on January 27? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Should Cody get back with his brother in WWE? Tell us in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.