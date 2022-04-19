Cody Rhodes reveals how he is similar to popular AEW star

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes he is like AEW star Ricky Starks in that he has "50 hometowns". The comment was made in jest by the former AEW EVP in a recent interview.

The American Nightmare has wrestled for several promotions all around the world, and so has lived in a variety of places. Although he is billed from Atlanta, Georgia, Rhodes has also resided in Texas, California and Florida at various points in his career.

On a recent episode of the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes spoke about the synergy of returning at WrestleMania in Dallas and jokingly compared himself to Ricky Starks, saying that they both have 50 hometowns:

"There was a lot of synergy and love over the fact that it was Dallas, Texas, and that is where I had my last WrestleMania. (...) We're one of those wrestlers, kind of like Ricky Starks has got like 50 hometowns. I also have, I lived in Denton, Texas, so right outside of Dallas. I've lived in LA. I've lived in Florida, and the Rhodes' go back so far in Florida, and then I'm an Atlanta boy where I am now. So it felt like one of my my hometowns, so all the synergy was there." (39:33)

Cody Rhodes said it felt heavy to leave AEW

Cody Rhodes has stated numerous times that it was an easy decision to join WWE. Speaking with Ryan Satin, he reiterated that despite it being an easy decision, it still felt heavy:

"It was a heavy decision. Yes, to a degree, it was an easy decision. You could almost say, Dan Lambert handed me the WWWF Championship. He handed me the title that my dad is holding in that picture from 1977. He handed it to me. And in that moment I felt like that the decision was almost made for me, and I don't know if he inadvertently caused this industry-changing moment. But there were times when it was just very, this is what has to happen. This is what has to happen and what needs to happen." (11:46)

The three-time TNT Champion has already defeated big names like The Miz and Seth Rollins since returning to WWE. His stated goal is to win the WWE Championship, but with Roman Reigns looking unbeatable, can he fulfill his father's dream?

Edited by Jacob Terrell