Cody Rhodes to suffer the same fate as current AEW star after WWE Bash in Berlin? Analyzing potential hints

At WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes is set to once more put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line. This comes just weeks after his last title defense, which was against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam. But could he suffer a heartbreaking betrayal at the event?

This would come via his opponent at the premium live event, Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter does not have the best history when it comes to his "friends." Tonight on SmackDown, Grayson Waller showed proof of this where he had turned on a lot of people who were his allies at that point. Owens has been a heel during most of his time with the company, so this does not come as a surprise.

One of those Kevin Owens turned on was Chris Jericho. The two were best friends in 2017, but this ended when Owens attacked Y2J during a segment meant to celebrate their friendship. Eventually, this would lead to a feud between them, but in the end, it was KO who came out on top.

Cody Rhodes could suffer the same fate should he successfully defend the title at Bash in Berlin. An irate Owens could take matters into his own hands and blindside Rhodes after the match, similar to what he has done to Jericho, Sami Zayn, and many others. This would be another example of him showing his true colors yet again.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens had a "moment" last week on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Owens faced Waller in a singles match. However, after getting the win, he almost suffered a beatdown from A-Town Down Under.

The duo were ready with steel chairs post-match, but it was only Cody Rhodes coming out for the save that stopped them in their tracks. Instead, they suffered a beatdown at the hands of Rhodes and Owens.

However, after the chaos had subsided, Owens and Rhodes were just about the settle in until they saw the Undisputed WWE Championship lying on the floor. Both men were looking at the title, and as Cody came to pick this up, KO grabbed it first, and briefly held it, before handing it back to The American Nightmare.

It remains to be seen whether this was a hint at Kevin Owens' inner thoughts coming out. Fans will have to stay tuned to the PLE next week to find out what happens to these two.

