26-time champion shown on WWE television after a very long time in segment involving Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was a part of The Grayson Waller Effect in the opening segment of SmackDown. In a video package targeted at his opponent Kevin Owens, a 26-time champion was shown on WWE TV after a long time.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Title a week from now at Bash in Berlin. If you forgot about the match, we can't blame you because it's hardly been focused on in the last couple of weeks of SmackDown. Not to mention that Owens and Rhodes are technically still allies. This is something that Waller and Austin Theory tried to focus on and drive a wedge between them.

Trending

To prove his point, Waller compiled various examples where Kevin Owens betrayed multiple people. "Exhibit C" of the presentation, at 30 seconds in, showed WWE legend and 26-time champion Chris Jericho as one of Owen's victims - marking the first time he's been shown on WWE TV in quite a while.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

What's quite impressive about Jericho being a 26-time champion is that he won 26 titles in WWE alone - including multiple world title reigns. Jericho is also a Grand Slam Champion.

It didn't make too much of a difference because Owens and Rhodes remained friends anyway. The actual tease of a turn was more for Randy Orton, who was subtly eyeballing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

But with Orton setting up a World Heavyweight Title clash on the RAW side of things for Bash in Berlin, that won't be happening for now.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if history eventually repeats itself. Cody is a big favorite to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship next week. Meanwhile, Nick Aldis set up a tag team match for the main event of SmackDown between Owens, Rhodes, and A-Town Down Under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback