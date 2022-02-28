"This was Bryan's year" - Conrad Thompson picks AEW's Bryan Danielson as "Male Wrestler of The Year" over Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Conrad Thompson has picked AEW star Bryan Danielson as his "Male Wrestler of the Year" for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Other candidates in this category were:

Roman Reigns Kenny Omega Big E CM Punk

Ever since making his AEW debut at All Out 2021, Danielson has been in tremendous form, putting up a bunch of classics over the last few months. He has played a key role in legitimizing Hangman Page's reign as the AEW World Champion by competing in two memorable matches against him.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Conrad Thompson first praised other nominees like Omega, Reigns, and Big E for their work in 2021. However, the veteran personality believes none came close to what Bryan Danielson achieved inside the squared circle in 2021.

He explained that The American Dragon's journey from headlining WrestleMania 37 to performing at AEW's biggest show at Arthur Ashe stadium stood tall.

"Kenny Omega was the most prolific AEW Champion yet, Big E had his big moment, Roman Reigns dominated, CM Punk lit the internet on fire, but to me, Bryan Danielson is the best wrestler in the world. That's just my opinion, but who else gets to main event WrestleMania and then help out Arthur Ashe (Dynamite: Grand Slam) in the match of the year against Kenny Omega. This was Bryan's year, and if you see in his rear-view mirror and see where we weren't even sure if he was going to be wrestling again," said Conrad Thompson. (From 11:09 - 12:02)

Conrad Thompson is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Bryan Danielson would go to war with Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2022

Though he's no longer in the AEW Championship picture, Danielson still has a lot going on for him in All Elite Wrestling. The American Dragon recently approached Jon Moxley to form a faction in the company.

However, the former IWGP US Champion stated that Bryan Danielson would first have to bleed inside the squared circle with him. Finally, at last week's Dynamite, the former WWE Champion accepted Mox's challenge, confirming that they would collide at Revolution 2022.

Though who comes up on top at the March 6th pay-per-view is anyone's guess, the performers are sure to put up a memorable match.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

