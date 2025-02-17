Cope (fka Edge) to bring in a ghost from Jon Moxley's past and take him down at AEW Revolution? Looking at the chances

The WWE Hall of Famer, Cope (fka Edge), could take help from someone from Jon Moxley's past to dethrone him at AEW Revolution. Moxley and Cope are set to collide with the World Title on the line.

At the Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View next month, Cope is slated to challenge the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. The former Edge has been feuding with Moxley and Death Riders for weeks, and it will culminate at Revolution. Cope could also bring in a ghost from Moxey's past, Eddie Kingston, to factor in the feud.

Kingston has been out of action since the Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View, where he teamed with Cope and Mark Briscoe for a trios match against House of Black in a losing cause. Eddie has also missed the whole transformation of his former friend, Moxley, into becoming a darker version of himself and forming The Death Riders.

During the world title match at Revolution, Eddie Kingston could finally make his return to help the Rated "R" Superstar dethrone Moxley. In fact, Kingston would not even need to be physical; he could just shock and distract Moxley with his appearance at the pay-per-view and cost him the title.

Moreover, Eddie Kingston could also play a big factor in the ongoing Death Riders storyline, as he is the former best friend of Jon Moxley and could add more drama to their dynamic.

Cope (fka Edge) got choked out by Jon Moxley

At the recent AEW Grand Slam Australia event, Cope teamed up with Jay White to take on the team of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl. The former Edge inflicted some brutal punishment on Moxley ahead of their world title match at Revolution.

However, the AEW World Champion managed to choke out the Rated "R" Superstar and pick up the win with help from his Death Riders buddies, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

Moreover, Moxley choking out Cope could be a twist in their rivalry, and fans could expect the Rated "R" Superstar to capture the world title at Revolution.

