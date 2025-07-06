Cope (fka Edge) to return at AEW All In and save WWE legend from a brutal beatdown? Exploring the chances!

Adam Copeland, aka Edge, was written off AEW television following the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event, where his tag team partners FTR turned heel on him and attacked him. The duo delivered a brutal con-chair-to, which resulted in Cope having to be stretchered out of the arena. This angle was used to write him off TV, with reports indicating he was expected to be sidelined until around AEW All In: Texas on July 12, 2025. Now that All In is just around the corner, it seems that Adam Copeland will show up at the event to save his long-time best friend.

Christian Cage is still leading The Patriarchy, with Shayna Wayne (Mother Wayne) and Nick Wayne, who is the current ROH Television Champion. In the dynamic of this faction, Cage portrays himself as a father figure to Nick Wayne, mentoring and treating him as a “son” in kayfabe. However, strong cracks have emerged lately in their bond.

It all started when Christian Cage cashed in his guaranteed AEW World Championship shot at Revolution 2025, turning the title bout between Adam Copeland and Jon Moxley into a Triple Threat encounter. However, he lost the match, getting choked out by Moxley in the process. This was when Nick Wayne confronted Cage backstage on the March 12, 2025, episode of Dynamite, calling him out for his excuses and demanding an apology. Cage responded by insulting his late father, Buddy Wayne, and accusing Wayne of riding his coattails, escalating tensions.

Christian Cage has also claimed all credit for Wayne becoming the youngest-ever ROH Champion and made derogatory remarks about Wayne's mother, further humiliating him. All of these might pave the way for a potential implosion of the stable, and it can come as early as All In.

Christian Cage has made his intentions of challenging for the tag team titles and becoming AEW’s first father-son champions with Nick Wayne abundantly clear. Additionally, on the July 3, 2025, episode of Dynamite, Nick Wayne challenged Shelton Benjamin and Kevin Knight (of JetSpeed) to a three-way match on the July 5 episode of Collision, which served as a precursor to their inclusion in the tag team title match at All In: Texas.

Reports from Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that AEW added Cage and Wayne to the existing Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) match, making it a three-way tag team title bout at All In on July 12, 2025.

After everything that has transpired between Nick Wayne and Christian Cage and the fact that Cage also insulted MVP in the lead-up to All In, there’s a possibility that Nick Wayne and MVP strike a deal backstage to betray Christian and launch a multi-man brutal beatdown on him at the event. If that is the case, this can set the stage up for the comeback of Christian’s best friend, Adam Copeland, to return at All In and save his friend.

Despite the recent strains in their relationship, the bond that they have shared for this long can certainly call for Copeland to keep his grievances aside and save Christian Cage at All In.

Adam Copeland sends an emotional message

Adam Copeland, aka Edge, took to Instagram, sending an emotional message reminiscing his wrestling debut. He also mentioned that his current run won’t last much longer, which, even though all of us fans know, is still heartbreaking to hear.

"On Canada Day 33 yrs ago, I made my wrestling debut. In Oakland Raiders Zubaz and a pair of Converse. Nowhere to go but up. Since then, I’ve travelled the world. Literally. Everywhere you can think of. From Moose Landing to Monterrey, from Bloodvein to Bucharest. It’s been a long, fruitful, soul expanding, soul diminishing, amazing, frustrating, exhausting, exhilarating journey over 3 decades. The best part? I hear every one of you when I blast out of that entranceway and sing Metalingus at the top of your lungs. It’s never been lost on me what a privilege that is. Australia I’m lookin at you! It won’t last a lot longer so I’m gonna soak in every second. Thank you for coming along on this ride with me," he wrote.

Looking at all the rumors, there’s a strong chance that Cope will make his AEW comeback at All In: Texas. Let’s hope we get a few more dream matches before he finally calls it a career.

