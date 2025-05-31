Cope (fka Edge) to reunite with WWE legend after 4 years at AEW All In this year? Exploring the possibility

Cope (fka Edge) has been out of action since he was attacked by his former tag team buddies FTR at Dynasty. With AEW's flagship event, All In, being only a few weeks away, there is a chance that Cope might return soon. He could reunite with his best friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage, and challenge FTR at All In Texas.

After being betrayed by FTR, it's clear that the Rated-R Superstar will be out for revenge when he is back. He could return at an upcoming episode of Dynamite and attack the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The Ultimate Opportunist could cost them a title match and lay down a challenge for All In.

Cope could face FTR at All In with a mystery partner who could be revealed as Adam's best friend, Christian Cage. This could be their first reunion in four years since the 2021 Royal Rumble match. The two have had a lot of differences ever since Adam joined AEW with their TNT Title feud and Cage's cash-in at Revolution.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

They can finally bury the hatchet and embrace their friendship once again to take down FTR. They last wrestled as a tag team together on an episode of RAW in 2011. While this is all speculation, it would be great to see Edge and Christian teaming together again.

Michael Cole namedrops AEW star Cope on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE presented Saturday Night's Main Event last week from Tampa, where Damian Priest faced Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match. During the match, Priest hit Drew with a Con-Chair-To, a move made famous by the Rated-R Superstar. Michael Cole dropped some lore on the move while on commentary, mentioning Edge's name.

He mentioned how Damian Priest used the same move to take out Edge a few years ago when he was in the Judgement Day. Edge and Christian pioneered this move decades ago, and they both still use it in All Elite Wrestling.

It was great to see Cope being referenced on WWE commentary even after nearly two years of his departure from the company.

