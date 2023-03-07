Costs "Demon" Finn Balor; reunites with WWE legend to usurp The Usos - 5 Directions for Christian Cage after losing at AEW Revolution

WWE legend and AEW wrestler Christian Cage seemingly ended his feud with former protege Jungle Boy at AEW Revolution last night.

The Last Burial match between the two wrestlers was a brutal and heartwrenching affair that ended a nearly year-long rivalry.

Jungle Boy would hit the Con-Chair-To on his former mentor before rolling Cage into a coffin to score the victory. Now that Captain Charisma has finally lost the feud, what's next for the veteran? Here are five directions Christian can take following his loss at Revolution.

#5. Helps Edge beat Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 39

While Christian Cage was busy dealing with Jungle Boy, his best friend Edge is over in WWE waging war against The Judgment Day and Finn Balor, in particular.

The two WWE Superstars are in the midst of a long-term which is set to come to a head at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Rated-R Superstar will be outnumbered if Finn Balor chooses to get Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio involved during the match. Therefore, he would do well to have some backup of his own.

Enter Christian Cage. Now that the wrestler has wrapped up his rivalry with Jungle Boy, this could pave the way to return to WWE on the Grandest Stage of Them All to save his close friend. It would definitely be a WrestleMania moment to see Captain Charisma once again in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#4. Reunites with Edge to dethrone The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Kyle🥳 @kylemcfc2003 Night 2 third match: Usos vs Edge n Christian, would be a great match, have it as a ladder match with Edge and Christian winning imo Night 2 third match: Usos vs Edge n Christian, would be a great match, have it as a ladder match with Edge and Christian winning imo https://t.co/kqu2otteSI

Speaking of reunions, what about one last hurrah for Edge and Christian in the WWE tag team division?

Following his AEW Revolution pay-per-view match, fans are speculating whether former World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage is returning to the promotion to link up with Edge once again.

It would make for an entertaining and nostalgic final run if the two legends were to go after the WWE Tag Team Championships currently held by The Usos.

We've seen another fellow Attitude Era member, Lita, winning a title in 2023, so it's wholly impossible for Christian to do the same thing with his longtime partner.

#3. Christian Cage takes another AEW hiatus

The majority of fans believed that this was Christian Cage's last match in AEW for at least a while, given the finality of the Last Burial stipulation.

Perhaps Christian Cage didn't intend to stay in the company beyond his feud with Jungle Boy. Either that, or he would be keen on another hiatus to put some breathing space between himself and this rivalry.

With such a loaded roster, AEW could afford to give the veteran another short break to refresh before coming back and starting a new storyline with other stars in the company.

#2. Christian Cage turns back babyface

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays



Nine months later, the grudge has finally been settled. Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy on June 15, 2022.Nine months later, the grudge has finally been settled. #AEWRevolution Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy on June 15, 2022. Nine months later, the grudge has finally been settled. #AEWRevolution https://t.co/kKLtk6q3vt

A short break could also allow AEW fans to miss Captain Charisma. By the time he returns, it would make sense for Tony Khan to turn Christian Cage back to babyface as he pursues other goals within the company.

Although he is an outstanding heel, Christian Cage also excels as a plucky underdog babyface. We saw that side of him earlier in his AEW run when he challenged Kenny Omega for the world title back in 2021 and also as a mentor to Jurassic Express.

#1. Title vs. Career match against MJF

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble

MJF vs Eddie Kingston

MJF vs ** **** III

MJF vs Ricky Starks

MJF vs Christian Cage

MJF vs Samoa Joe

MJF retiring Sting



Things that I'd like to see in this MJF run. MJF vs Bryan Danielson MJF vs Eddie KingstonMJF vs ** **** IIIMJF vs Ricky StarksMJF vs Christian CageMJF vs Samoa JoeMJF retiring StingThings that I'd like to see in this MJF run. MJF vs Bryan DanielsonMJF vs Eddie KingstonMJF vs ** **** IIIMJF vs Ricky StarksMJF vs Christian CageMJF vs Samoa JoeMJF retiring Sting Things that I'd like to see in this MJF run. https://t.co/Zu9NYYnfOS

One of the biggest stories coming out of the AEW Revolution was MJF's monumental AEW World Title defense against Bryan Danielson in a grueling Iron Man match.

The Salt of the Earth proved that he could not only hang with The American Dragon in his own environment but also that he is the man to beat in AEW.

Looking ahead, he will need fresh challengers for his world championship. The veteran could re-establish himself in the main event scene by going after Long Island Loudmouth's title now that Christian Cage is moving on from the feud with Jungle Boy.

MJF will be looking to add another big-time name to his list of challengers, while for Cage, it's a chance to have one last run on top before he rides off into the sunset.

