"Could make a difference" - Wrestling veteran advises 5-time world champion to return for one last WWE run under Triple H

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that AEW star Bryan Danielson could make an impact in Triple H-led WWE if he were to return for one last run.

Danielson has been a member of the AEW roster since September 2021 and has been portrayed as one of their top stars since his debut. He has challenged for the AEW World Championship on three separate occasions in his first year.

However, he found much of his success in WWE, where he became a five-time world champion while having classic matches with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Triple H. He also had some memorable bouts with his former ROH rivals CM Punk and AJ Styles.

But could The American Dragon find a place in the current WWE landscape? On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette noted that many fans don't watch both companies, meaning that some may have forgotten about Bryan.

“That would be an interesting situation because we’ve got to remember the WWE fans, for whatever you want to say about either company, 70% or more of the WWE fans do not watch AEW. So they might just think—remember when, who was it, someone saw him in the airport? Kurt Angle when he was with TNA said to him ‘what are you doing now now that you’ve quit wrestling?’ And that was when TNA had half a million more viewers than Dynamite does." [2:46:25 - 2:46:50]

However, Cornette stated that Danielson could make a difference now that Triple H is in charge, even if it's just for nostalgia purposes.

[Bryan] Danielson could make a difference because of the nostalgia factor, he’s over with that audience and what he’s meant there before.” [2:46:51 - 2:47:04]

Bryan Danielson could add a second ROH World Championship to his five WWE world titles this Saturday at AEW Full Gear

Besides being a former five-time world champion in WWE, Bryan Danielson is a former ROH World Champion, holding the belt between September 2005 and December 2006. During his 462-day reign, he established himself as one of the finest in-ring workers of the current generation.

However, at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Danielson could add a second ROH strap to his collection. He will challenge for the Ring of Honor World Championship on the November 19 show.

It won't be easy for Danielson, as he will have to fend off three other competitors in the form of Claudio Castagnoli, Sammy Guevara, and current champion Chris Jericho.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will win the ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section down below.

