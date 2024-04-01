Could Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shockingly turn heel and attack top AEW star? Potential twist explored

The former WWE women's champion, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), could shock the wrestling world by pulling off a heel turn in AEW weeks after making her blockbuster debut a few weeks ago.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) took the wrestling world by storm with her grand All Elite debut a few weeks ago on Dynamite 'Big Business' in her hometown of Boston. She also mentioned her history and unfinished business with the AEW star in question, Willow Nightingale.

For those who don't know, Mone and Willow squared off against each other during the New Japan Strong Women's Championship tournament last year. After Mercedes suffered a loss in the match, she was taken out by the doctors, and it was later revealed she suffered an ankle injury, which put her on the shelf for several months.

Furthermore, while it's unclear that the injury occurred due to Willow, Mone seemingly blames Nightingale for her career-threatening injury considering her recent promos. Therefore, Tony Khan could shock the fans by having The CEO attack Willow and turn heel in the process for being the reason for her injury.

Mercedes Mone could cost Willow Nightingale the TBS championship

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale overcame Anna Jay, Skye Blue, and her partner, Kris Statlander, in a four-way match to become the No.1 contender's match for the TBS championship.

Mercedes Mone also joined the commentary during the match and had a face-off with the current TBS champion, Julia Hart. However, it could be a trick, as Mone could join forces with Julia Hart by costing Willow Nightingale the TBS title.

Mercedes Mone should feature on AEW Dynasty PPV

Another reason for Mone to possibly turn heel by attacking Willow Nightingale could be that she needs to be on the upcoming pay-per-view. As of now, The CEO has not been announced for any match at the AEW Dynasty PPV on April 21.

Therefore, Mone could interfere in the TBS championship match between Julia Hart and Willow. Considering the recent Dynamite episode, Mone could play a role in the match between two ladies, and it could be posting Willow the TBS title.

Do you think turning Mone'sshe heel in AEW would be a good decision? Sound off by using the discuss button.

