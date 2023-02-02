Could this recently turned heel star join The House of Black on AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite could just be gearing up to bolster the ranks of The House of Black. The promotion has no lack of factions, and the devious stable already has four members, but they might just have their eye on a star who recently turned heel.

The House of Black might just be one of the most interesting factions in AEW, but despite this, no member has captured gold in the promotion at this point. They have fared quite well in the male trio's scene, but by adding one more star, they might just have the numbers to take on the likes of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

A star with a storied history with JAS leader Chris Jericho is undoubtedly Eddie Kingston. During the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage, Kingston shockingly turned on his long-term friend and ally, Ortiz, and signaled that he's now giving in to his darker side after coming up short against The House of Black.

DAZNWrestling



( @AEW) 🗣 "The real Eddie Kingston has to come out now" - @MadKing1981 with a strong message to The House of Black and Ortiz 🗣 "The real Eddie Kingston has to come out now" - @MadKing1981 with a strong message to The House of Black and Ortiz 👀(🎥@AEW) https://t.co/if12Wr7rEi

While at face value, The Mad King would stand out next to the HOB, his nickname alone could provide him with a new persona. Eddie Kingston is not yet scheduled for an AEW Dynamite appearance. Still, after his heated promo, it's likely that he might take tonight as an opportunity to introduce fans to his new persona and allies.

Would Eddie Kingston fit in with The House of Black if he sides with them on AEW Dynamite?

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke on Kingston's promo and was very impressed with the star's delivery. Notably, he called The Mad King's delivery believable.

Kingston has often been praised for his storytelling, so could this make him a good fit for The House of Black?

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵



House of Black really won with the mind games. ORTIZ JUST MADE EDDIE KINGSTON GO UNHINGEDHouse of Black really won with the mind games. https://t.co/6UHq9fu1Fd

Malakai Black has also often been praised for his storytelling and character-building, which could mesh well with Eddie Kingston's similar abilities. However, could seeing the star in face paint and a dark attitude be too much of a departure?

Kingston would arguably not be the first-ever star to make a massive jump from their previous character to establish a new persona. But The Mad King could simply be going off on his own again and not side with the HOB either. Fans will simply have to catch AEW Dynamite tonight to see where his allegiances lie.

