"They didn't go long" - Dutch Mantell impressed by popular AEW star's heel turn (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was full of praise after an AEW star turned heel this week on Rampage.

The latest edition of Rampage saw Ortiz calling out Eddie Kingston. The former seemed agitated as he accused the Mad King of losing his mind. This prompted Eddie to come out with a chair in his hand, subsequently attacking his ally.

Speaking about the heel turn on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell praised the two stars for how they pulled off the realistic segment. He also claimed that the Mad King was 'believable' in his character.

"They did a good interview, and it's believable. They didn't go long. You watch a fight on the street, it don't go for ten minutes. It'd go for a minute, maybe a lot less. Then it's over... One guy gets his a** whooped and one guy leaves or whatever. (...) Eddie's believable, he really is." [53:11 - 53:56]

Dutch Mantell also commented on a former WWE Superstar's debut on AEW Rampage

While Dutch Mantell was impressed by Eddie Kingston's segment, he seemingly did not share the same enthusiasm for Willie Mack's debut match on Rampage.

Willie Mack had previously fought Brian Cage on Dark: Elevation, which the latter had won. Their match received praise from FTR member Cash Wheeler, who had raved about the former WWE Superstar on Twitter.

This week on Rampage, Willie squared off against Cage again. Although he put up a notable effort, the Machine was able to emerge victorious again. In the same episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated the following:

"Well it was a match, I don't really know the background of it, or the concept of it. I don't ever watch Dynamite so... I don't know what's going on. But the match was fine. I think it went just a little bit too long. I think 'let's go to commercial' and keep it, the split-screen, I've never liked that too much. But the match, what it was intended for, I guess it accomplished its purpose, I don't know." [56:09 - 56:46]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Willie Mack in AEW.

