"I don't know what's going on" - Dutch Mantell shares his opinion on former WWE Superstar's debut on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on a former WWE Superstar's debut on AEW Rampage this week.

The Superstar in question, Willie Mack, was signed by the Stamford-based Promotion in 2014. However, he was released from his contract before his first match due to issues with his medical clearance procedure.

This week on Rampage, Willie Mack went up against Brian Cage in a singles match. Despite putting up a commendable effort, Willie was eventually pinned by the Machine.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell expressed a lukewarm reaction to the match. He also stated that he did not understand the context of the fight.

"Well it was a match, I don't really know the background of it, or the concept of it. I don't ever watch Dynamite so... I don't know what's going on. But the match was fine. I think it went just a little bit too long. I think 'let's go to commercial' and keep it, the split-screen, I've never liked that too much. But the match, what it was intended for, I guess it accomplished its purpose, I don't know." [56:09 - 56:46]

AEW star Cash Wheeler previously praised the former WWE Superstar

While Dutch Mantell was seemingly unmoved by Willie Mack's first Rampage match, the latter's previous bout on Dark: Elevation had impressed Cash Wheeler.

Before his Rampage debut this week, he faced Brian Cage in another match at Dark: Elevation. The bout showcased the former WWE Superstar's raw talent, which prompted FTR member Cash Wheeler to praise him in a tweet.

"Willie Mack should be wrestling on TV weekly."

With Willie now losing against the Machine twice, it remains to be seen whether a feud is in the works between the two stars in the future.

What is your opinion of Willie Mack's matches in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

