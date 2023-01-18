Cash Wheeler reacts to former WWE Superstar's debut in AEW this week 

FTR member Cash Wheeler recently took to Twitter to react to a former WWE Superstar's debut AEW match.

Willie Mack had previously signed with WWE in 2014. However, he was fired before he could have his first match in the promotion due to failing some medical tests.

Willie recently appeared on Dark: Elevation this week, going up against Brian Cage. Despite putting up a formidable defense, the debutant was unable to score a win against the Machine. Nevertheless, his performance was enough to impress Cash Wheeler, who took to Twitter to praise him.

"Willie Mack should be wrestling on TV weekly."

FTR member Dax Harwood also recently spoke about other WWE stars

FTR's most recent match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 brought them in touch with many other WWE names, which Dax Harwood recently talked about.

Dax and Cash squared off against the team of Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi with the IWGP Titles at stake. While the bout looked quite balanced, FTR ultimately lost their belts after failing to pick up the win.

Dax Harwood spoke about his experience at the event in an episode of his FTR podcast. He also mentioned how he had met several stars from the Stamford-based promotion, like Bayley and Karl Anderson.

"I guess I did (reunite with some old friends). Japan was such a great homecoming, reunion, whatever you wanna call it. Man, seeing Mercedes (Moné) and seeing Pam (Bayley), Naomi, seeing Karl Anderson, it was such a great time, so fun... Then we all went out for Korean Barbeque and had drinks and I know it wasn’t 2022 but it capped off a great 2022 and it couldn’t have been any better than that." (H/T WrestleTalk)

FTR is currently on a hiatus from pro wrestling. However, it remains to be seen what is next in line for them in the future.

