"It was such a great time" - AEW star shares behind-the-scenes details on reunion with Mercedes Moné and multiple WWE Superstars

Mercedes Moné and several WWE stars recently came in touch with former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently appeared at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, facing the team of Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi with the IWGP Titles on the line. Despite putting up an impressive defense, FTR were ultimately unable to hold on to their belts.

Despite the title loss, Dax Harwood seemingly had plenty of reasons to be pleased. On a recent episode of his FTR podcast, he spoke about how he spent time with various other stars he had not seen in ages.

"I guess I did (reunite with some old friends). Japan was such a great homecoming, reunion, whatever you wanna call it. Man, seeing Mercedes (Moné) and seeing Pam (Bayley), Naomi, seeing Karl Anderson, it was such a great time, so fun... Then we all went out for Korean Barbeque and had drinks and I know it wasn’t 2022 but it capped off a great 2022 and it couldn’t have been any better than that." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions recently announced a hiatus from AEW

While 2022 has certainly been an exceptional year for FTR, they have decided to take time off from pro-wrestling for the foreseeable future.

In a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, Dax stated the reason behind their indefinite hiatus.

"Right now, at this point in our career, is the most important time in our career. I mean that monetarily, creatively, and personally. It is the most important time in our career. With that being said, we have asked and been granted the next few months off of television so we can sit back, reflect, decide, let out bodies heal, and figure out what we're going to do for the next few years. Whatever we decide to do next will be the absolute last thing we do as far as wrestling." (h/t: Fightful)

Given their stellar work last year, fans can expect exceptional things from the former WWE Tag Team in 2023. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

