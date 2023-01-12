2-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions announce indefinite hiatus from AEW

Wrestling is a taxing profession, regardless of anyone being in AEW, WWE, or any other promotion. Two-time RAW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently announced that he would be taking a hiatus from in-ring action for the foreseeable future.

FTR enjoyed a stellar 2022, which saw them carry gold in three different companies at the same time. They were the ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions for the majority of the year and put on some legendary matches against the likes of the Briscoes, Aussie Open, and the Young Bucks.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It is the most important time in our career. With that being said, we have asked & been granted the next few months off of TV so we can sit back, reflect, decide, let out bodies heal,



& figure out what we're going to do for the next few years.”



- Dax Harwood

Speaking on the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, Dax commented on what the immediate future holds for the former WWE tag team.

"I also have the blessing of Tony Khan to talk about this and make a statement about this," Dax said after saying he had the blessing of Cash to speak on the topic. "Tony has been nothing but top-notch to me and Dan [Cash] since day one. There are things that we haven't agreed on, as any boss and any employee, even any friend. There are times that I felt the boat was missed on opportunities for us. There were times that I was super happy with everything we were doing, but there has come a time where we are on the tail end of our career."

Dax went on to explain that both the members of FTR will take some time to heal and plan out their next few years in the industry.

"Right now, at this point in our career, is the most important time in our career. I mean that monetarily, creatively, and personally. It is the most important time in our career. With that being said, we have asked and been granted the next few months off of television so we can sit back, reflect, decide, let out bodies heal, and figure out what we're going to do for the next few years. Whatever we decide to do next will be the absolute last thing we do as far as wrestling." (h/t: Fightful)

FTR could join WWE in 2023

FTR's contracts are set to expire in April 2023. There is speculation that the former Revival could sign with WWE once their AEW deals are up. Dax Harwood recently expressed his desire to face Cody Rhodes soon.

The last few weeks have been disastrous for FTR. They lost to the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club on separate episodes of Dynamite. They also dropped all three of their belts within a month. This could be Tony Khan's way of writing off a team that might not be in AEW beyond April.

Do you want to see The Revival of FTR back in WWE?

