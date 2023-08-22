Could a retired WWE legend confront Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite this week? Looking at the possibility

Jack Perry, or Jungle Boy, as he was known earlier, devastated the roster and AEW fans by defeating Hook and announcing that he will be retiring from the FTW championship on the next Dynamite episode, one of the iconic belts that were initiated during the initial days of ECW.

Perry's reign as the FTW champion is a story in itself. He won the championship on the July 19 episode of AEW: Dynamite after he defeated Hook at Dynamite: Blood and Guts in July this year. This was the first time that Hook lost a singles match in AEW and also the first time that Jack Perry won a championship in the Tony Khan-led company.

But it wasn't a clean win, as Jack Perry hit Hook with the championship belt when the referee wasn't looking. With Perry announcing that he will be retiring the championship, there's every chance that Taz, who had dual connections to the belt, might return to the ring.

Hook made his professional debut in AEW in 2020 and since then has been in several feuds, which created a streak of sorts for him, and that was finally broken by Jack Perry.

Taz wants his son Hook to face Bryan Danielson while Jack Perry retired FTW championship

Taz, who has had an excellent run in WWE and now AEW, has talked about the one opponent that he wants his son to face. He's none other than Bryan Danielson - who's having a dream run in AEW himself.

Recently, during a social media interaction, when asked whether fans will ever get to see a match between Hook and Danielson, Taz replied in the affirmative.

What do you think? Will Taz return to the ring or stand by as Jack Petty ends the championship that he started off? Tell us all about it in the comments section.

