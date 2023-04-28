Taz wants his son Hook to face 5-time WWE World Champion in AEW

ECW veteran Taz believes that a match between his son Hook and a former WWE Champion could be a classic. The star in question is Bryan Danielson.

The current FTW Champion debuted for AEW a couple of years ago. Since then, he has been undefeated in the promotion. Besides Hook, there is only one other champion who has an undefeated record in the promotion. That is none other than TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

One fan took to Twitter to ask Taz if people would get to witness a match between Bryan Danielson and Hook. To which the ECW veteran replied by stating that he is unsure of when the match would take place but he is certain that the bout would be a classic.

"I don’t have that answer, but I agree," Taz tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

The former WWE Hardcore Champion also recently mentioned that he would not be coming out of retirement. But at the same time, he was proud of his son's work in AEW. He claimed that his son was just getting warmed up.

taz @OfficialTAZ

He’s just getting warmed up…trust me. Bacon_Space @Bacon_Space ps give You and Excalibur a raise for saying the match cards twitter.com/OfficialTAZ/st… Hey taz any plans on returning? I would love to see my first taz matchps give You and Excalibur a raise for saying the match cards Hey taz any plans on returning? I would love to see my first taz match ♥️ ps give You and Excalibur a raise for saying the match cards ♥️ twitter.com/OfficialTAZ/st… Not a shot. I’m 55, I retired from the ring a long time ago. It’s a young persons business IMO. Watch my son, he’s 10x the athlete I ever was & his presence/vibe blows mine away. Took me 6-7 years to find “it”….he IS “it”.He’s just getting warmed up…trust me. twitter.com/bacon_space/st… Not a shot. I’m 55, I retired from the ring a long time ago. It’s a young persons business IMO. Watch my son, he’s 10x the athlete I ever was & his presence/vibe blows mine away. Took me 6-7 years to find “it”….he IS “it”.He’s just getting warmed up…trust me. twitter.com/bacon_space/st…

Jim Cornette is not a fan of WWE veteran's son Hook

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran compared WWE's Dominik Mysterio to AEW's Hook. He also shared his thoughts on what their future would be like. He believes that The Judgment Day member has a brighter future considering the people he surrounds himself with. He also appreciated the creative direction they are moving in with him.

Hook, on the other hand, has matches, and he has not been involved in any major feuds or storylines. Thus, Cornette was worried about the AEW star's future in the business.

“Tony’s Tasmanian Devil f****** booking philosophy, where everything just f****** spins up in the air. I know Hook’s getting advice from his dad, from people who his dad’s friends, from people that he works with. But he’s only really getting to put that into practice plus getting to work with producers on his three or four-minute match he has on YouTube and every once in a while he wanders out on Dynamite or whatever,” Jim Cornette said.

Currently, Hook has teamed up with The Hardy Boyz to take on The Firm.

Would you like to see Hook and Bryan Danielson wrestle each other? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes