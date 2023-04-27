WWE legend refuses to come out of retirement after 17 years 

WWE has seen some of the most legendary pro wrestlers grace the squared circle, but like all athletes, these stars must eventually retire. In response to a fan asking him if he'll ever return to the ring, Taz confirmed that he'll remain retired.

Across his 19-year in-ring career, The Human Suplex Machine went toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the industry. The veteran established himself during his time in ECW but is known for his three reigns with the WWF Hardcore Championship during his WWE tenure.

A fan recently took to social media to ask the veteran if he'd be willing to return to active competition in order to have his first-ever Taz match. Unfortunately, the WWE veteran revealed that he has no plans to come out of retirement and urged the fan to keep up with his son, Hook, instead.

"Not a shot. I’m 55, I retired from the ring a long time ago. It’s a young persons business IMO. Watch my son, he’s 10x the athlete I ever was & his presence/vibe blows mine away. Took me 6-7 years to find “it”….he IS “it”. He’s just getting warmed up…trust me," Taz tweeted.

taz @OfficialTAZ

He’s just getting warmed up…trust me. Bacon_Space @Bacon_Space ps give You and Excalibur a raise for saying the match cards twitter.com/OfficialTAZ/st… Hey taz any plans on returning? I would love to see my first taz matchps give You and Excalibur a raise for saying the match cards Hey taz any plans on returning? I would love to see my first taz match ♥️ ps give You and Excalibur a raise for saying the match cards ♥️ twitter.com/OfficialTAZ/st… Not a shot. I’m 55, I retired from the ring a long time ago. It’s a young persons business IMO. Watch my son, he’s 10x the athlete I ever was & his presence/vibe blows mine away. Took me 6-7 years to find “it”….he IS “it”.He’s just getting warmed up…trust me. twitter.com/bacon_space/st… Not a shot. I’m 55, I retired from the ring a long time ago. It’s a young persons business IMO. Watch my son, he’s 10x the athlete I ever was & his presence/vibe blows mine away. Took me 6-7 years to find “it”….he IS “it”.He’s just getting warmed up…trust me. twitter.com/bacon_space/st…

Taz never misses an opportunity to hype up his son, and not too long ago, when Hook was still feuding with Stokely Hathaway, the WWE veteran boldly claimed that his son would "massacre" the legendary Matt Hardy if they had to go one-on-one in AEW.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The WWE veteran once threatened a former ECW star for using the promotion's gimmick on The Indies

While fans are more familiar with Taz's run in the Stamford-based promotion, The Human Suplex Machine was one of ECW's biggest stars in the early 90s. Due to this, he had a lot of control backstage, and when word got out that Bay Ragni was using his Chubby Dudley gimmick on the indie scene, the veteran wasn't happy.

XMCW Wrestling @xmcw ECW Original Chubby Dudley of The Dudleys will be a part of XMCW Super Show 5. Thursday August 29th in Cross Lanes West Virginia at the Cross Lanes Buffalo Wild Wings. ECW Original Chubby Dudley of The Dudleys will be a part of XMCW Super Show 5. Thursday August 29th in Cross Lanes West Virginia at the Cross Lanes Buffalo Wild Wings. https://t.co/U7ZpdKz9LS

In a recent interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Ragini detailed that Taz threatened him in a phone call made to the pizzeria he worked in at the time.

"He said, 'Yeah, well, you're out, you're gone, you left. You can't do the gimmick anymore on the indies. If I find out you're doing it, I'm gonna come to a show and I'm gonna stretch your a**.' I was like, 'Okay, all right,' so I stopped doing the gimmick." [29:40 - 29:59]

Chubby Dudley was notably a character that belonged to The Dudley Family, which would go on to become The Dudley Boyz in WWE, where D-Von and Bubba Ray became legends of the promotion.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes