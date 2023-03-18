WWE and ECW legend Taz says his son is "gonna kill" popular AEW star

Two-time ECW Champion and WWE veteran, Taz, recently sent a warning to an AEW star. The Human Suplex Machine claims that his son Hook is going to 'kill' him. The star in question is the manager of The Firm, Stokely Hathaway.

Earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, Hook successfully defended his FTW World Heavyweight Championship against Matt Hardy. There was an added stipulation to the match. If Hardy loses, then Stokely Hathaway will have to face Taz's son in a one-on-one match.

As Hardy lost, Hathaway had to wrestle Hook in a match. The Firm made the bout a 'No Disqualification' match. This week on AEW Rampage, the promotion aired a special video montage of the former NXT personality training for his match that is scheduled to take place next week on Dynamite.

The Firm's All Ego Ethan Page re-shared the tweet and mentioned that Matt Hardy believes Hathaway is ready for the match. Hook's father and WWE veteran responded by saying that the FTW Champion is going to kill Stokely Hathaway.

"Your friend is going to get massacred. I actually feel bad for him and I hate everyone. HOOK is gonna kill’em," Taz tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie made her in-ring debut for AEW

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill put her TBS title on the line against Canadian wrestler Nicole Matthews. The match took place following an open challenge laid out by the undefeated champion.

After defeating Matthews, Cargill got on the microphone and asked if this was the best that Canada could offer, and out came former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie, making her first appearance for AEW. As she entered the ring, the TBS Champion backed out.

Last night on the special St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Rampage, Valkyrie wrestled an upcoming Canadian wrestler, Ava Lawless. In a matter of minutes, the former WWE Superstar defeated Lawless. Jade Cargill was also a spectator for the match.

The TBS Champion is currently undefeated with 54 wins and it looks like her next opponent is going to be Taya Valkyrie.

Do you think Stokely Hathaway has a chance against the undefeated Hook? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes