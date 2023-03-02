Create

Major AEW star returns from suspension; defeats Matt Hardy in a first-time-ever match 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 02, 2023 08:17 IST
Matt Hardy
Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Hardy

WWE Hall of Famer Taz's son Hook wrestled The Firm's Matt Hardy tonight for the first time on AEW Dynamite for the FTW Championship.

The rivalry between Hook and The Firm started a few weeks ago when the FTW Champion ran out to help Jungle Boy during a beat down by Stokely Hathaway's faction.

Following this, Lexy Nair interviewed Hathaway backstage during the February 8th edition of AEW Dynamite. Hook interrupted the segment to demand that the Firm's manager kept his name out of his mouth and twisted Hathway's arm. The former WWE personality later took to Twitter, claiming his arm was severely injured, and threatened to sue Tony Khan if Hook was not punished.

Hook was suspended for a week. As the investigation was underway, Hathaway challenged the FTW Champion to put his title on the line against an opponent of his choosing. If Hook wins, then he can have a no-disqualification match against Hathaway.

The opponent was none other than former ECW World Champion Matt Hardy. Hook was at a disadvantage as the match began, and The Firm was by ringside. Every time the FTW Champion got the upper hand, in some way or the other, The Firm terminated his momentum.

In the end, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Taz managed to overcome the odds. Matt Hardy looked to hit the Twist of Fate, but Hook countered it and locked in a submission, forcing his opponent to tap out instantly.

As Hook retained his title, he will wrestle Stokely Hathaway in a no-disqualification match. The date of the bout is yet to be announced.

What was your reaction to the first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
