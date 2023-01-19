Could rumored WWE Royal Rumble participant return to AEW and confront Adam Cole on Dynamite tonight?

Adam Cole recently made his triumphant return during last week's AEW Dynamite and after an explosive promo, fans are already speculating who his first rival will be. However, could his first feud in months be against a star who is heavily rumored to appear at this year's WWE Royal Rumble?

Despite never capturing gold across his tenure with AEW, Adam Cole has been praised online by many fans, with much of the criticism being aimed at his booking and not his character. With his return, could the star finally be pushed into a prominent position like his WWE NXT tenure?

The Panama Playboy has made numerous friends and foes across his wrestling career, but Jay White stands out as one of the biggest names outside of AEW who could possibly face Cole next. According to a report from Wrestling Observer, both WWE and AEW are interested in The Switchblade since his NJPW contract is coming to an end.

Many fans took to social media in anticipation of Adam Cole's future in light of his return, and veterans like Bully Ray strongly believe that AEW should not fumble with the star's return. Jay White would be the perfect star to bring the best out of Cole, especially with their deep Bullet Club history.

If Jay White jumps over to WWE, who else in AEW could be a legitimate competitor for Adam Cole?

The Panama Playboy seems to be set for a massive babyface run in AEW if his promo last week is anything to go by. If Jay White somehow decides to go over to WWE instead, who else on the AEW roster could possibly give the star a run for his money?

Shortly before stepping away for nearly a full year, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole seemed to have some brewing calamity. Unfortunately, nothing could be capitalized on because Cole suffered his injuries shortly before Omega's return with the Brawl Out Incident complicating matters further.

Now that both stars are back and medically cleared, they could easily pick up from November 2021's animosity and build a compelling feud to elevate both Kenny Omega and Adam Cole. Fans won't want to miss tonight's AEW Dynamite, where they will likely see the next chapter of Cole's return.

