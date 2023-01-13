WWE legend Bully Ray says AEW would be "ignorant" to not capitalize on returning star's fiery promo

AEW often comes under fire from veterans for their numerous missteps regarding the top talent on the roster. Bully Ray recently warned the promotion not to fumble the return of Adam Cole.

Adam Cole missed out on months of action in All Elite Wrestling after sustaining a concussion while healing from a torn labrum. Rumors about his future in wrestling began to go around, as it seemed like he might be forced to retire from the sport entirely.

During the recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his admiration for the Panama Playboy and his return promo.

"I’ve said it from day one on this show, I’ve been an Adam Cole fan since the very first day I met him. I’m a fan of his work, I’m a fan of his look, I’m a fan of his promos, and if they don’t take last night and run with it and push him to the moon, they are ignorant. I don’t think that’s going to happen. You don’t get a reaction like that last night and then put him back on the back burner." [04:16 onward]

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Doesn’t matter the company, Adam Cole pops always hit different Doesn’t matter the company, Adam Cole pops always hit different https://t.co/jZfZu2hj6P

Britt Baker also notably shared a heartfelt message for Adam Cole wherein she revealed just how much the star has been going through over the past few months.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

While he believes that Adam Cole is as good as the best in AEW, Bully Ray isn't sure if he'd draw as a world champion

Before debuting in AEW, Adam Cole was one of the biggest names in WWE NXT and was considered by many to be the face of the brand. Due to this, when he eventually jumped over to AEW, fans expected him to be a main eventer.

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj Forever one of the greatest NXT Adam Cole sequences of all time. Forever one of the greatest NXT Adam Cole sequences of all time. https://t.co/ad94hmnX3I

In the same episode, Bully Ray compared Cole to the top talents on the roster and claimed he deserves a world championship run.

"Adam Cole is world champion material. Whether or not he’s world champion material that’s gonna draw a rating every week? I’m not so sure yet. But I know that Adam Cole has the goods. Adam Cole has the goods as much as any top talent in AEW." [05:06 onward]

It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling will begin to book Cole as the main eventer fans and veterans like Bully Ray believe he is. Fans will have to stay tuned to the coming weeks' episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes