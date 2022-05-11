5 AEW stars who could be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most legendary wrestlers in modern pro-wrestling history.

The Rattlesnake had an epic career, and carried WWE throughout the majority of the Attitude Era, before eventually retiring at WrestleMania 19. The legend is known for drinking beer thrown to him after a major victory or certain promos. Austin also began the infamous "What?" chants during promos that have since been seen as disrespectful.

While AEW should build their own stars, fans have often wondered if they could pull off a star of the magnitude of Stone Cold Steve Austin? This list will dive into 5 stars who could pull off a similar look as well as persona as WWE's Rattlesnake.

5. Lance Archer could pull off Stone Cold's brutality

The Murderhawk Monster has unsuccessfully challenged for titles in AEW on numerous occasions.

The Murderhawk Monster has terrorized many wrestlers on AEW's roster. Regardless of his absolute dominance in the ring, the star has never been pushed as a major threat in AEW.

If Tony Khan were to begin booking Lance Archer as strongly as Steve Austin, the star could be seen as a legitimate competitor. The Rattlesnake was tough and took no-nonsense, something Archer embodies similarly.

Under Jake Roberts' tutelage, the 45-year-old star could revamp his promo skills to match Austin's. With a bigger, bolder personality, Lance Archer could easily be AEW's "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

4. The Blade has a similar look to Steve Austin

AEW's Mercenary is always ready to throw down with any star.

AEW's mercenary, The Blade, has taken part in a slew of matches during his time with the promotion. While he's had a few victories, Blade has been built up to be the one star who always gets his hands dirty.

The Blade isn't known for his promo skills - which were vital to Steve Austin's career. However, just like The Rattlesnake, The Blade could use a good mouthpiece to initially change fan perception of him while training him to carry himself.

He might seem like the most unlikely star on the roster to have such a break through, but Austin was once an obscure wrestler himself. If anything, The Blade has a menacing look that could translate well enough into him being seen as a character similar to "Stone Cold."

3. Hangman Page could measure up to Stone Cold after a gimmick change

AEW's Cowboy Champion is a no-nonsense, bootstrapping fighter. Because of this, he might be fans' quickest comparison to the Rattlesnake. The Virginia-born star is also known for chugging a beer or two, however nothing compared to Steve Austin.

The Millennial Cowboy is more toned down than Stone Cold, and this could be why he might not be the ideal candidate. However, with a gruffer appearance and more aggression, Hangman could be AEW's Rattlesnake. Being one of the handful of stars to hold the AEW World Championship, Hangman Page is one of the biggest names in the promotion.

The star is far off from being a "Stone Cold" Adam Page, but with a good decade left in his career, he still stands the chance to make the transition. Page could still use a number of memorable feuds to increase his legitimacy, and hopefully CM Punk does just that.

2. Dax Harwood shares a similar look with Steve Austin

The Living Legend has often times been called a "throwback wrestler" due to his old-school "back-to-basics" approach to wrestling. Dax doesn't often take leaps and has almost never done a flip in the ring. The star was also open about preferring a brawling grapple style of wrestling, aiming to wear down his opponents instead of knocking them out.

Dax Harwood's wrestling style is very similar to Steve Austin's, even though the two come from two different eras of wrestling. Dax is additionally a hard hitter, something Stone Cold was known for. In terms of appearance, Harwood is also bald and wears a knee brace, which could remind fans of their favorite legend.

1. Jon Moxley is the closest thing AEW has to the Texas Rattlesnake

The Purveyor of Violence making his way through the crowd.

Jon Moxley portrays Steve Austin's aggression and technical brawling down to the tee. Moxley is, however, far larger than the Hall of Famer and is likely stronger than his predecessor.

The former AEW World Champion is also known for his entertaining promos that usually take place backstage. Not solely delegated to wild backstage promos, the star is known for drawing in the crowd with his passionate, yet wild crowd promos.

Additionally, Moxley is well established and has proven that he can carry a wrestling promotion on his shoulders. In more ways than one, The Purveyor of Violence might already be the closest thing AEW has to a Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Edited by Ken Norris