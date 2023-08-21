Could top AEW stars betray Eddie Kingston and join Blackpool Combat Club at All In? Looking at the possibility

Eddie Kingston will make his in-ring return for AEW this Sunday at All In at Wembley Stadium, but could two of his closest friends betray him and join forces with the Blackpool Combat Club?

Following his participation in the G1 Climax tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kingston made his return to AEW on the August 16th edition of Dynamite to challenge the BCC to a Stadium Stampede match.

Kingston will team up with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, the Best Friends and, two of his closest friends outside of the ring, The Lucha Brothers. However, the BCC have yet to announce their three mystery partners, and two of them could be names from Eddie's past.

Those names are Santana and Ortiz, two men who have a long history with Eddie Kingston as they are not only close outside of the ring, but have teamed up on multiple occasions in the ring during their time in both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling as part of LAX.

Santana and Ortiz could team up with the Blackpool Combat Club as they were actually last seen in AEW as a duo with the BCC. The former LAX members banded together with the BCC to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society during the summer of 2022.

Cracks were already showing between the three men as Kingston was seen to be obsessed over his feud with Chris Jericho in 2022, leading to Eddie and Ortiz turning on each other earlier this year. While Santana has reportedly not been on the same page as his tag team partner as of late, fences can be mended if they both have a common enemy.

Eddie Kingston has had a stellar 2023 so far, with big matches in AEW, ROH and NJPW, but if Santana and Ortiz join forces with the BCC at Wembley, it could be a rough end to the year for the Mad King.

Eddie Kingston recently met one of his wrestling idols!

If you were to take a look at Eddie Kingston's social media profiles, his wrestling style or even his wrestling gear, you would know that he is a huge fan of Japanese wrestling.

To be specific, he is a fan of the classic 'Kings Road' style made famous by All Japan Pro Wrestling during the 1990s. Names like Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa and Akira Taue are all idols to Eddie, but during his recent trip to Japan, he got to meet one of his primary influences: Toshiaki Kawada.

The footage was captured for the NJPW YouTube channel, with Kingston and Kawada conversing over Eddie's admiration for the Japanese legend, as well as 'Dangerous K's' famous black-and-yellow tights inspiring Kingston's ring attire.

Kingston and Kawada will be able to have a reunion of sorts very soon, as the AJPW legend was announced as a special attraction for the Starrcast event that will take place over All Out weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

