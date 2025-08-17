Cousins with Snoop Dogg, real-life friction with current WWE champion - 3 facts you may not know about Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling today. As an AEW star, The CEO has collected eight belts in the industry, something which puts her in a league of her own. Her wrestling career has been full of some incredible moments. However, very few know about her personal life outside of the world of pro wrestling.The former WWE star has been a household name in women’s wrestling for the past decade, often making headlines both in and out of the ring. Throughout her career across multiple promotions, she has been involved in several controversies. However, there are still some lesser-known facts about Mercedes Mone. From being Snoop Dogg’s cousin to having a feud with a current WWE champion, Mone’s life has been nothing short of fascinating.Let's take a look at three facts you may not know about The CEO:#3. Mercedes Mone and Snoop Dogg are cousinsMercedes Mone is related to Snoop Dogg by family. While the two stars had a relationship as cousins, Mone did not know about Dogg's success as a rapper until she turned 10. In her interviews, The CEO has often spoken about the rapper’s influence on her life, admitting that he was one of her key supporters throughout her professional wrestling career.The Grammy-winning artist has often expressed his support at various moments of Mone's career. Most notably, Snoop Dogg accompanied the 33-year-old during her entrance at the first WrestleMania of her career. Over the years, Mone and Dogg's bond has flourished, with the rapper often inviting the AEW TBS Champion to his business meetings to teach her about business.#2. The CEO has a long-rumored beef with Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa BlissMone has faced Alexa Bliss several times in the ring. While the two stars never shared a significant moment in WWE, there have been rumors of their real-life heat for a long time.In 2017, former WWE name Dana Brooke revealed that The CEO and The Goddess never talked to each other in the locker room. In fact, neither of them allegedly extended a hand of friendship during their days in NXT.She noticed visible friction between the two women whenever they were in the same room. Later, when Bliss was asked about Mercedes Mone during her appearance on Cheap Heat, she openly admitted that their personal feelings never interfered with business. This remark makes it clear that The Goddess and The CEO may have never truly liked each other.#1. Mone was married to a former WWE starIt is a lesser-known fact that Mercedes Mone was once married to the former WWE star Mikaze, aka Sarath Ton. They met each other during their days on the independent circuit and quickly found themselves in a relationship. In 2016, the couple tied the knot, beginning a new chapter in their lives.The AEW TBS Champion has revealed in interviews that her former husband often helped her with her ring gear in WWE. However, they were married for nearly eight years and were separated in 2020.By 2024, the couple finalized their divorce following The CEO's debut in All Elite Wrestling.