"Yesterday was just a little taste" - Current AEW Champion showers praise on Kazuchika Okada ahead of Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is slated to feature some of the biggest stars in the pro-wrestling business, and Kazuchika Okada is one of them.

The Japanese wrestler has always had a penchant for spectacle, as his AEW debut showcased. Okada ran into the ring to save Hangman Page when the latter was ambushed by Jay White and Adam Cole on the latest episode of Dynamite. After the segment ended, it was announced that Jay White would put his IWGP title on the line in a 4-way match with Okada, Adam Cole, and Hangman Page.

Speaking of the biggest stars to watch out for at Forbidden Door, Thunder Rosa named her personal favorite wrestler among those who are due to appear on June 26. In an interview with Sportskeeda, the AEW Women's Champion expressed her admiration for the 'Rainmaker':

"I love Okada. Like he came out yesterday and like the reaction of the people's like 'Okada!' I haven't seen him in years, like last time I saw him perform was in Japan. (...) Yesterday was just a little taste of what you guys can see at the Forbidden Door." (14:40 - 15:10)

Given how massive the crowd's response to Okada's debut was, it seems clear that his upcoming match is highly anticipated by fans.

Thunder Rosa believes Jon Moxley will win against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door

While discussing the stacked Forbidden Card, the AEW Women's Champion made it clear that she believed Moxley was going to win his match.

The Purveyor of Violence has recently been feuding with Hiroshi Tanahashi. Their upcoming match will also have high stakes, with the winner to be crowned the AEW Interim World Champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Thunder Rosa agreed with Bill Apter when the latter named Moxley his choice in the fight at Forbidden Door.

Given how heated their feud has become, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi are expected to put up an intense match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes out on top and becomes the Interim AEW World Champion.

