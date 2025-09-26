  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Current AEW champion to turn heel on Dynamite next week and betray Hangman Page? Exploring the possibility

Current AEW champion to turn heel on Dynamite next week and betray Hangman Page? Exploring the possibility

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 26, 2025 10:47 GMT
&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page won the AEW World Title at All In. (Image via AEW Instagram)
"Hangman" Adam Page won the AEW World Title at All In. (Image via AEW Instagram)

In this week's AEW Dynamite, The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli locked horns with The Opps' Powerhouse Hobbs. The Opps consist of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata, and are the reigning World Trios Champions.

Ad

In the above match, Castagnoli defeated Hobbs after The Death Riders' Pac interfered and distracted the former TNT Champion. After the pinfall, Samoa Joe showed up to even the odds. However, more members from Moxley's faction showed up and attacked Hobbs and Joe.

Thankfully, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page came to Joe and Hobbs' aid. The trio managed to fend off Castagnoli, Pac, Yuta, and Garcia. On next week's Dynamite, Moxley, Castagnoli, and Garcia will lock horns with Page, Hobbs, and Joe in a trios match. Interestingly, the Samoan Submission match might turn heel during this showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

During Moxley, Castagnoli, and Garcia vs. Page, Hobbs, and Joe, Samoa Joe might attack his own teammate, Hangman, and cause them to lose against The Death Riders. It's been a long time since the veteran has held singles gold in the company, and he will most definitely want to become the World Champion again.

After this potential heel turn, Joe might challenge The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to a title match at WrestleDream. If this bout is made official, it will certainly be a show stealer.

Ad

Career achievements of AEW star Samoa Joe

In All Elite Wrestling, Samoa Joe has held the AEW World Championship once and the TNT Championship twice. He is also the reigning World Trios Champion.

In WWE, Joe held the NXT Championship thrice and the United States Championship twice. The Samoan Bulldozer has also held the TNA X Division Championship five times, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once, and the ROH World Championship once. He is undoubtedly a modern-day great, and Tony Khan has immense faith in him.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications