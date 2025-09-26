Current AEW champion to turn heel on Dynamite next week and betray Hangman Page? Exploring the possibility

In this week's AEW Dynamite, The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli locked horns with The Opps' Powerhouse Hobbs. The Opps consist of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata, and are the reigning World Trios Champions.In the above match, Castagnoli defeated Hobbs after The Death Riders' Pac interfered and distracted the former TNT Champion. After the pinfall, Samoa Joe showed up to even the odds. However, more members from Moxley's faction showed up and attacked Hobbs and Joe.Thankfully, AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page came to Joe and Hobbs' aid. The trio managed to fend off Castagnoli, Pac, Yuta, and Garcia. On next week's Dynamite, Moxley, Castagnoli, and Garcia will lock horns with Page, Hobbs, and Joe in a trios match. Interestingly, the Samoan Submission match might turn heel during this showdown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring Moxley, Castagnoli, and Garcia vs. Page, Hobbs, and Joe, Samoa Joe might attack his own teammate, Hangman, and cause them to lose against The Death Riders. It's been a long time since the veteran has held singles gold in the company, and he will most definitely want to become the World Champion again.After this potential heel turn, Joe might challenge The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to a title match at WrestleDream. If this bout is made official, it will certainly be a show stealer.Career achievements of AEW star Samoa JoeIn All Elite Wrestling, Samoa Joe has held the AEW World Championship once and the TNT Championship twice. He is also the reigning World Trios Champion.In WWE, Joe held the NXT Championship thrice and the United States Championship twice. The Samoan Bulldozer has also held the TNA X Division Championship five times, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once, and the ROH World Championship once. He is undoubtedly a modern-day great, and Tony Khan has immense faith in him.