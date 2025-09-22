Tony Khan confirms huge name change in AEW

The AEW President, Tony Khan confirmed a name change in the company that fans have been talking about. Khan also clarified the duration of the name change.

Ad

Tony Khan confirmed that the name of the AEW World Championship has currently changed. After Hangman Adam Page won the title at All In Texas, he referred to himself as the All Elite Wrestling Men's World Champion. However, the title has been officially known by the name 'All Elite Wrestling World Championship' since it was unveiled in 2019.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan revealed at the All Out 2025 media scrum that he supports and believes in Hangman Page, calling it the AEW Men's World Championship:

Ad

Trending

“It’s gotten great traction, it’s something to consider. For the official record keeping, it’s as it has been, but for Hangman, for his graphics, for describing what it is, that’s something that is important to him and if that’s something that he believes in, and that’s his authentic self and that’s how he wants the title presented, that’s something I support and believe in.”

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Tony also confirmed that the title will be known as the AEW Men's World Championship until Hangman Page holds it:

“I think it works great both ways so it’s a great question but definitely with Hangman as the World Champion, he asked me about that, with Hangman Page for the foreseeable future is the World Champion, no end in sight, it is the Men’s World Championship right now.” [H/T PWMania]

Ad

Ad

Tony Khan is set for an important AEW announcement

During the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, it was revealed that Tony Khan will be making an important announcement this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. It will be the first time in quite a while that Tony appears on TV.

Fans on the internet have been wondering what the announcement will be about, with different rumors floating around. It will be interesting to see what Khan's important announcement will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More