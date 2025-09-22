Tony Khan confirms huge name change in AEW

The AEW President, Tony Khan confirmed a name change in the company that fans have been talking about. Khan also clarified the duration of the name change.
Tony Khan confirmed that the name of the AEW World Championship has currently changed. After Hangman Adam Page won the title at All In Texas, he referred to himself as the All Elite Wrestling Men's World Champion. However, the title has been officially known by the name 'All Elite Wrestling World Championship' since it was unveiled in 2019.
Nevertheless, Tony Khan revealed at the All Out 2025 media scrum that he supports and believes in Hangman Page, calling it the AEW Men's World Championship:
“It’s gotten great traction, it’s something to consider. For the official record keeping, it’s as it has been, but for Hangman, for his graphics, for describing what it is, that’s something that is important to him and if that’s something that he believes in, and that’s his authentic self and that’s how he wants the title presented, that’s something I support and believe in.”
Tony also confirmed that the title will be known as the AEW Men's World Championship until Hangman Page holds it:
“I think it works great both ways so it’s a great question but definitely with Hangman as the World Champion, he asked me about that, with Hangman Page for the foreseeable future is the World Champion, no end in sight, it is the Men’s World Championship right now.” [H/T PWMania]
Tony Khan is set for an important AEW announcement
During the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, it was revealed that Tony Khan will be making an important announcement this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. It will be the first time in quite a while that Tony appears on TV.
Fans on the internet have been wondering what the announcement will be about, with different rumors floating around. It will be interesting to see what Khan's important announcement will be.