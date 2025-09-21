  • home icon
BREAKING: Tony Khan set to make an important announcement on AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:06 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan set for big AEW announcement (Source-AEW on X)

The AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan is slated to make a major announcement this Wednesday on Dynamite. Khan will be on TV for the first time in quite a while.

Ever since the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, the company's President, Tony Khan is known to make some special announcements on live TV. However, it's been quite a while since Tony last appeared on AEW TV to make an announcement or be a part of an angle.

During the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, it was revealed that Tony Khan has an important announcement to make this upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite, which will be taking place in Pittsburgh.

While the important announcement is kept as a surprise currently, many fans on social media are already making predictions regarding what the announcement will be about. It will be interesting to see what Tony has up his sleeves for this Wednesday.

Tony Khan promised a huge AEW event for 2027

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will be taking place in Saudi Arabia. Tony Khan also made a promise that AEW will run a huge event in spring 2027 around the same time as Mania 43. Speaking on the recent All Out media call, Tony stated the following:

“I have a lot of interest in it, and I can promise we’re gonna run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is gonna be a great time for AEW. We’re still gonna be in the peak of this massive media deal that we’ve done with Warner Bros. Discovery…. People ask about the spring of 2027. I can promise we’ll have a huge AEW Revolution and a lot of big plans for then. And obviously, very focused right now on 2025. That’s looking very far ahead, but there’s definitely potential for us to do some big thing in the spring of 2027.”

Only time will tell what the massive AEW event in spring 2027 would be to counter WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

